Britain names Christian Turner as ambassador to U.S.

British Political Director at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Christian Turner looks on as he leaves on the second day of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Fiuggi, Italy, November 26, 2024. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

By Sam Tabahriti

Britain on Thursday named Christian Turner as its next ambassador to the United States, handing the veteran diplomat one of the country's most prestigious and politically sensitive ‌postings at a pivotal moment for transatlantic ties.

The appointment of a career diplomat to the high-profile post represents a shift in strategy from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, after his decision to send in political appointee Peter Mandelson to build relations with ⁠the Trump administration backfired earlier this year.

Mandelson was fired in September over supportive ‍emails he sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that came to light, ‍revealing a much closer than ‍previously acknowledged relationship.

Turner said he was "honored" to take on the role, describing the UK-U.S. partnership as "rooted ⁠in common values, shared security and deep economic ties."

STARMER HAILS 'SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP'

Starmer said Turner's appointment would help reinforce Britain’s close ties with Washington, describing his diplomatic experience as ​key to maintaining and strengthening the long-standing partnership between the two countries.

“I warmly congratulate him as he starts his work to further build our strong economic and security ties and deliver for the British people," Starmer said.

Turner, 53, had been appointed as Britain's next ambassador to the United Nations in New York and was due to take up that role at the end of ⁠2025.

He takes on the crucial brief of managing the UK's relationship with the Trump administration at a time when the two countries are in open disagreement on issues like free speech and energy policy, but are also working closely together in other areas like AI technology and ending the war in Ukraine.

Turner said he looked forward to working with the Trump administration to bolster the relationship.

White House spokeswoman Anne Kelly told Reuters in an emailed statement: "The Trump administration looks forward to working with Ambassador Turner to further enhance the strong relationship between the United States and United Kingdom."

A DIPLOMATIC CAREER LEADING TO TOP POSTING

Turner's appointment caps a career spanning two decades in foreign policy and national security. A former historical documentary maker before turning to diplomacy, Turner began his government career in the Cabinet Office before joining the foreign office in 2005.

He served as first secretary in Washington from 2002 ​to 2006, then as director for the Middle East and North Africa during the Arab Spring.

He was the British high commissioner to Kenya from 2012 to 2015, where he led Britain's response to ⁠the Westgate Mall attack and helped steer reconciliation efforts over Kenya's Mau Mau rebellion. Later, he oversaw the London Syria Conference in 2016, which raised billions for refugees.

Turner became the prime minister's international affairs adviser and deputy national security adviser in 2017, ‍before serving as high commissioner to Pakistan from 2019 to 2023 and most recently as the foreign ‌office's political director.

Prior to Thursday's announcement, ‌Turner had pledged to make the U.N. "more effective and ‍efficient at delivering peace, sustainable development, human rights, justice and humanitarian assistance."

Mandelson, Britain's first political appointee to the U.S. ambassador role in ‌decades, was dismissed in September after emails revealed he had been close ‍enough to Epstein to call him "my best pal" and had advised him on seeking early release from jail in 2008.

The government said the depth of Mandelson's ties to Epstein appeared "materially different" from what was known at the time of his appointment.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.