world

Britain records 5,274 new COVID cases; highest daily figure since March

2 Comments
LONDON

Britain recorded 5,274 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest daily total since March 26, Public Health England said, adding there had been 18 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

A total of 39,758,428 people have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with half the adult population having received two shots.

I hope this isn't the start of the next wave. These variants are why it is in the best interests of all countries to get this pandemic sorted out as quick as possible, and not wait until some unwanted event has finished.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

There you go, Pukey2!

It's "high time" to cancel those darned games and start doing what has to be done.

Now it's 4 mutants, how many more are there to come?

Next one the "Tokyo Olympic mutant"? Which letter are we going to assign to that one?

How about this one: Σ = sigma, still sounds better than stigma, right!?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

