world

Britain says it and France bombed suspected Islamic State arms dump in Syria

LONDON

Britain's and France's air forces conducted a joint operation ‌on Saturday evening to bomb a suspected underground arms cache previously used by the Islamic State ⁠group in Syria, Britain's defense ‍ministry said.

Western aircraft have been ‍conducting patrols ‍to stop a resurgence of ⁠the Islamist militant group that ruled parts of Syria ​until 2019. Intelligence analysis identified an underground facility believed to be used to store weapons and explosives in mountains north of Palmyra, Britain said.

"Our ⁠aircraft used Paveway IV guided bombs to target a number of access tunnels down to the facility; whilst detailed assessment is now underway, initial indications are that the target was engaged successfully," Britain's defense ministry said in a statement.

Britain said the area was "devoid of any civilian habitation" before the attack and that all its aircraft had ​returned safely.

"This action shows our UK leadership, and determination to stand ⁠shoulder to shoulder with our allies, to stamp out any resurgence of Daesh and their dangerous and ‍violent ideologies in the Middle East," ‌British Defense Secretary ‌John Healey said, referring ‍to Islamic State by an alternative name.

Britain ‌said it used Typhoon FGR4 ‍combat jets to bomb the target, supported by a Voyager refuelling tanker.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

