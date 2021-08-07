Britain tells nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately

Britain has warned all UK nationals in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately due to the "worsening security situation" as fighting intensifies.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Friday updated its website to advise against all travel to Afghanistan.
"All British nationals in Afghanistan are advised to leave now by commercial means. If you are still in Afghanistan, you are advised to leave now by commercial means because of the worsening security situation," it said.
The foreign office warned Britons not to rely on it for emergency evacuation, saying the assistance it could provide was "extremely limited".
The warning comes after the Taliban launched a major offensive to coincide with the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces after nearly two decades of conflict.
"Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Afghanistan. Specific methods of attack are evolving and increasing in sophistication," the foreign office said.
The Taliban now control vast swathes of rural Afghanistan and are challenging government forces in several cities, including Herat, near the western border with Iran, and Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.
On Friday, the Islamist militants captured their first provincial capital since stepping up their offensive in May.
Zaranj, the capital of the southwest province of Nimroz, fell "without a fight", deputy provincial governor Roh Gul Khairzad told AFP.© 2021 AFP
Speed
Every nation should be advising the same. The Taliban is going to lay waste to this land and bring horror to its people.
Commodore Perry
Probably good advice. A little late though.
Islamic terrorist attacks are ramping up in Afghanistan.
In a way, I kind of miss that place.
stormcrow
It’s a helluva sad thing to watch.
Reckless
Good advice.
kurisupisu
US and the UK have failed due to the vast sums of money that have been funnelled to the Taliban by Saudi Arabia - a proxy war if ever there was one.
The Afghanis have been trained to defend their country but do not have the resources which the Taliban have.
Thanks for nothing Saudi Arabia!
Slickdrifter
Very sad.
My country/Nato-others spent billions on the Afghanistan nation. And for what? To tuck tail and leave another vacuumed packed perfect storm to allow radicalism Islam interpretations to influence more Jihadist's fighters?
All of it. The cultivating of relationships, Destroying poppy fields that produce licit drugs that pay for terrorist's weaponry. Back in business for Taliban.
Setting up schools hospitals, Safe zone set up's for woman abused by the men.
Areas for Afghan wives and children who are punished under Islamic law to be safe from beatings, rape, stoning's and death. All gone or burned to ground, Watch and see. Stupid whippings for trivial things like driving a car. Deciding to leave an abusive relationship for greener pastures. All of this infrastructure aid and educating, Farming and educational assets. all wasted. Chaps my ......The Taliban just walked right back in meaner than ever and ruthless as ever.
I could spend time writing all the negative things that will come from the Armed forces turning there back on the Afghan people. I have been hoping for decades we could stabilize that region of the world.
The Afghan people are some of the most heart warming hard working kindest people I ever interacted with before the Taiban came along to exploit them. Peace be on to you پښتانه قبايل brothers of Kandahar.
How should I view my GWOT commendations now? The feeling is moittainai. So upsetting.
Such a waste to just pull out like this. I hope our friends who are British citizens serving there. Living there can pull out with out problems or casualties. And I will say the U.K. has allot of people and assets there. British citizens have been right there step for step with NATO the US. France, Germany. many others. To leave the Afghan people flat like this is beyond measure and totally unacceptable.
P. Smith
Yep. Conservative religious zealots of all faiths are plagues on society.
Slickdrifter
For once @P.Smith. We can agree on this and not stand divided or at odds in opinions.
This is hands down one the best comments you ever wrote. So true.
religious zealots of all faiths are plagues on society. So heart breaking. Billions lost, assets lost, lives lost, a Bright future for the Afghan people right down the toilet.
P. Smith
@Slickdrifter:
Thanks. I reckon there’s a lot upon which we agree, but the internet format doesn’t bring those things out often.
Well stated. I wish nothing big the best for the people of Afghanistan.
BackpackingNepal
British whites are called back home for safety but young dumb Gurkhas still need to be there to fight as the frontliners.
Britain should stop recruiting young healthy Nepalese boys. Modern war is not like 200 years ago where one brave Khukuri kills the 20 gutless soldiers. Infact 9/10 Gurkhas were never brave, they were and are still the dumb people, betraying their country to become British servants. Gurkha intake should be banned.
u_s__reamer
Nation building in Afghanistan, despite the pious vows of Bliar and his ilk, was never a realistic project while the equally hapless Tories have never had a clue about building a decent society even in their own country either. All the spilt blood and spent treasure have been for nothing. I feel sorry for the families whose loved ones in the military died in vain as cannon fodder to promote the macho posturing of craven politicians.
mmwkdw
The sudden US withdrawal left the Brits picking up the pieces here... Biden's Politics have screwed both us, and those who worked for us, and now we're scrambling to get out those who we employed.... and rightly so, anything else would look very bad upon the UK for future operations anywhere else within the World.... New travels fast and stays, within the days of the internet.