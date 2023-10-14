Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Britain to boost military presence in northern Europe

0 Comments
LONDON

Britain said it planned to step up its military presence in northern Europe, including deploying 20,000 troops to the region next year, to help protect critical infrastructure at a time of growing concern over Russian sabotage.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier on Friday met fellow leaders as part of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) defense cooperation summit on the Swedish island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

Britain said in a statement it would send 20,000 soldiers, sailors, marines and air men and women plus eight Royal Navy ships and a group of fast jets and military helicopters to help police and deter threats from Russia.

Britain said they would take part in large-scale, multi-country exercises, and carry out air policing and cold weather training

JEF, a defense cooperation group between the Nordic and Baltic states, the Netherlands and Britain, was meeting days after a pipeline and a data cable in the Gulf of Finland were damaged due to "outside activity", stoking concerns about security in the wider Nordic region.

"This week, we have seen yet again that our security cannot be taken for granted. It is vital that we stand united against those with malign intent," Sunak said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands and Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

How to Practice Music in Japanese Apartments or Find Studio Spaces

GaijinPot Blog

Suizenji Jojuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Hair Care Products for Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Clothes Thrifting in Japan: How To Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Challenges of Finding Apartments in Japan by a Real Estate Agent

GaijinPot Blog

Oura Church

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 9 – 15

Savvy Tokyo

Health

A Guide to Halal Food in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

CrossFit Business Owner Violet Pacileo

Savvy Tokyo