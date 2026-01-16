 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British and Croatian soldiers take part in the "Sava Star 24" joint military exercise in Gasinci military base
FILE PHOTO: A soldier takes part in the "Sava Star 24" joint military exercise of Britain and Croatia in Gasinci military base, Croatia, September 25, 2024. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/File Photo Image: Reuters/Antonio Bronic
world

Britain to boost military reserves by raising maximum call-up age to 65

0 Comments
LONDON

Britain said on Thursday it would ‌strengthen its military reserve forces by raising the maximum age at which ⁠former personnel could be ‍called up by ‍a ‍decade to 65.

European countries, including ⁠France and Germany, have taken steps ​to boost their reserves in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the United States' insistence that ⁠Europe take more responsibility for its own security.

Britain also said it would lower the threshold for which former personnel could be called upon to include "warlike preparations". Currently they can only be called upon for "national danger, great emergency or attack on the ​UK".

"These reforms will allow us to mobilize that ⁠talent rapidly when it matters most, strengthening our readiness and aligning with a ‍similar approach many NATO ‌forces are ‌taking," said Paul ‍Griffiths, the general leading the British ‌effort.

The changes are ‍expected to come into force from spring 2027.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa: A Full Video Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

15 New Laws and Rule Changes Coming to Japan in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Onsenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Lifestyle Illnesses In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Dondo-yaki: Japan’s Fiery Farewell to the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Garden of Fine Arts Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

GaijinPot Blog

5 Most Powerful Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog