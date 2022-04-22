Britain to offer next-generation defense weapons to India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to help move India away from its dependence on Russia by expanding economic and defense ties when he meets with his Indian counterpart Friday, officials said.
Johnson is also expected to bring up the situation in Ukraine during talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Our relations have never been as strong or as good between us as they are now,’’ Johnson told reporters at a ceremonial reception in the forecourt of the presidential palace in New Delhi on Friday.
Soon after his arrival in India on Thursday, Johnson said he was aware of the close ties that India and Russia have shared.
"We have to reflect that reality. But clearly, I’ll be talking about it to Narendra Modi,” he told reporters in Ahmedabad, the capital of western Gujarat state, where he landed.
Modi has called the situation in Ukraine “very worrying” and has appealed to both sides for peace. While India has condemned the killings of civilians in Ukraine, it has so far not criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, and abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted this month to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.
Modi has also responded coolly to pressure from U.S. President Joe Biden and others to curb imports of Russian oil in response to the invasion.
Johnson said in a statement Friday, “The world faces growing threats from autocratic states which seek to undermine democracy, choke off free and fair trade and trample on sovereignty.”
"Our collaboration on the issues that matter to both our countries, from climate change to energy security and defense, is of vital importance as we look to the future,'' he said.
A British High Commission statement on Friday said Britain is expected to offer next-generation defense and security collaboration across five domains — land, sea, air, space and cyber — to face complex new threats.
This includes support for new Indian-designed and -built fighter jets, offering the best of British know-how on building aircraft. Britain will also seek to support India’s requirements for new technology to identify and respond to threats in the Indian Ocean, the statement said.
Johnson will also discuss with Modi new cooperation on clean and renewable energy, aimed at supporting India’s energy transition away from imported oil and increasing its resilience through secure and sustainable energy, and addressing climate change in both Britain and India, the statement said.
India receives relatively little of its oil from Russia, but ramped up purchases recently because of discounted prices. India is a major buyer of Russian weapons, and recently purchased advanced Russian air defense systems.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
10 Comments
Lamilly
So, it's all about selling weapons
NotSo HungOver
And more visas for yet more Indians to come to the UK...
Pukey2
In my neck of the woods, it's called a bribe.
Strange how, just before the Brits invaded India, India was the richest country on earth. Yet, by the time they left, India was one of the poorest.
socrateos
Good. Anything that isolates and weaken Putin is good.
Alfie Noakes
The Indian economist Utsa Patnaik estimates that between 1765 and 1938 the British Raj took some $45 trillion out of India.
"Not only Britain, but the whole of today’s advanced capitalist world flourished on the drain from India and other colonies. Britain was too small to absorb the entire drain from colonial India. So it became the world’s largest capital exporter, which aided the industrial development of Continental Europe, the U.S., and even Russia. The infrastructure boom in these countries would not have been possible otherwise."
https://www.livemint.com/Companies/HNZA71LNVNNVXQ1eaIKu6M/British-Raj-siphoned-out-45-trillion-from-India-Utsa-Patna.html
Bungle
Would you rather the Indians be dependent on Russia?
Modi is unlikely to warm to being lectured, and if he refuses the gesture we know which side of the fence India falls on and we can plan accordingly.
painkiller
The UK has a long history with shutting down arms manufacturers in India so that they would not acquire knowledge leading to improved weapons-manufacturing.
Peter14
Ending Indian reliance on Russia is good for India and for the wider world. Anything towards that end it to be supported.
albaleo
If tensions continue to get worse around the world, next-generation weapons may be sticks and stones.
EvilBuddha
The British gave India railways, judicial system, English language, civil services and Asia's oldest engineering college. They turned Indians into cricket and tea addicts.
All Indians should be thankful to them for taking on the white man's burden.
If ever Boris Johnson is kicked out as UK PM he can go to India and live in a palace in Rajasthan. Indians will be glad to build temples for him, just like many Hindus built temples for Trump.