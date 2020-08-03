Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Britain to roll out millions of 90-minute coronavirus tests

0 Comments
LONDON

Millions of COVID-19 tests able to detect the virus within 90 minutes will be rolled out to British hospitals, care homes and laboratories to boost capacity in the coming months, the country's health minister said on Monday.

They will comprise 5.8 million tests using DNA and 450,000 swab tests. Neither will need to be administered by a health professional, said Matt Hancock.

"The fact these tests can detect flu as well as COVID-19 will be hugely beneficial as we head into winter, so patients can follow the right advice to protect themselves and others," he said.

Separately, the publicly-funded National Health Service said it would be offering "COVID-friendly" treatments to cancer patients, including drugs that do not have a big impact on the immune system.

Britain's healthcare system has come under severe strain during peaks in the country's COVID-19 outbreak, which has killed more than 46,000 people, the fourth highest toll in the world, according to a Reuters tally collated on Sunday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

6 Japanese Crime Novels To Get Your Heart Racing

GaijinPot Blog

Trending Now

3 Reasons Naomi Watanabe’s Parody of “Rain On Me” Is Iconic

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Shiretoko Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Pork Shogayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Ibusuki

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Launching And Nurturing An Online Community In Japan With Amanda McCready

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Being Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Navigating Controversial Topics During English Lessons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get an IT Job in Japan, Tips From Hiring Managers

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #91: A Never Ending Rainy Season

GaijinPot Blog