Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Britain to work with WHO on 'pandemic radar' to track diseases

0 Comments
LONDON

Britain will work with the World Health Organization (WHO) to develop a "pandemic radar" system to identify new coronavirus variants quickly and track emerging diseases globally to ensure the world is never "caught unawares again".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the plan for a new "Global Pandemic Radar" ahead of a G20 Global Health summit on Friday in Rome, where he will speak.

Johnson's office said it would involve a network of surveillance hubs that could watch out for outbreaks and share data on variants and vaccine resistance.

He is using Britain's presidency of the G7 to highlight the need to be prepared for future pandemics, launching an expert group to examine how the development of vaccines against future diseases can be expedited.

"Tackling COVID-19 globally and ensuring we are better prepared for future health threats is an absolute priority for the UK’s G7 presidency," Johnson said.

"The world must never be caught unawares again by a virus spreading among us unchecked. We need to build a system of disease surveillance fit for the 21st century, with real-time data sharing and rapid genomic sequencing and response."

Britain will host a G7 health ministers summit on June 3-4, ahead of an in-person leaders summit in south-west England the following week.

Britain has extensive virus-sequencing capabilities that have come to the fore as coronavirus variants increasingly raise the risk of new waves of infections.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Britain had "set a strong example for pathogen surveillance and sequencing, as well as vaccine development."

"I am delighted that under PM Johnson, the UK will partner with WHO to contribute to stronger global surveillance and a safer world," he said.

At Friday's summit, leaders of the world's largest economies will adopt a declaration recommending voluntary actions to boost COVID-19 vaccine production, snubbing a push from the United States and other nations on patent waivers, the final text shows.

Drugmakers are also set to announce they will provide large supplies of at-cost COVID-19 vaccines to poor nations this year to try to redress a global imbalance, an EU official said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy Spotlight

Hitomi Nomura, The Tartan-Loving Kilt-Maker From Gifu

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Incredible 100 Yen Store Buys for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #131: Noto’s Giant Squid Statue Is Not Alone

GaijinPot Blog