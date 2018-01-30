Britain worse off under any Brexit scenario: report

The UK government was under pressure Tuesday to publish its latest Brexit analysis after a leaked internal report said Britain would be worse off whatever deal it strikes with the EU.
The economic impact assessment, drawn up for the Brexit ministry and seen by the BuzzFeed News website, showed growth would be lower under a range of potential scenarios.
The leak comes as Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to fly out on a three-day trade mission to China and as parliament's upper House of Lords begins scrutinising the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, a key plank of Brexit legislation.
The January 2018 study, titled "EU Exit Analysis", examined three of the most plausible Brexit scenarios.
If found that if Britain remained in the European single market, growth would be two percent lower over the next 15 years compared to current forecasts.
Under a comprehensive free trade agreement with the European Union, growth would be five percent lower, it said.
And if London and Brussels end up with a "no deal" scenario and revert to World Trade Organization rules, growth would be reduced by eight percent over the same period, the report said, according to BuzzFeed News.
Responding to the leak, a government source said officials across the ministries were undertaking "a wide range of ongoing analysis".
"An early draft of this next stage of analysis has looked at different off-the-shelf arrangements that currently exist," the source said.
"It does not, however, set out or measure the details of our desired outcome -- a new deep and special partnership with the EU.
"It also contains a significant number of caveats...significantly more work needs to be carried out to make use of this analysis."
Opposition Labour lawmaker Chris Leslie, part of the Open Britain group -- the continuity Remain campaign from Britain's 2016 referendum on EU membership -- urged the government to make its assessment public.
"The government must now publish their analysis in full, so that MPs and the public can see for themselves the impact that Brexit will have and judge for themselves whether it is the right thing for our country," he said.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, the chairman of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of MPs from May's governing Conservative Party, said the findings were "highly speculative".
Meanwhile parliament's foreign affairs scrutiny committee said Britain's diplomatic network was spread too thinly and needed to be bolstered to cope with Brexit.
The panel of MPs said British representation in EU capitals, particularly Berlin and Paris, needed to be significantly increased to help maintain influence in Europe.© 2018 AFP
20 Comments
Login to comment
Kaerimashita
I think "Britain ECONOMICALLY worse off...." would have been a more accurate headline. There appear to be a number of other reasons why folks voted for Brexit apart from the economy and those folks may well feel that they are better off once those other societal effects kick in.
clamenza
To say the least. The London elite will so every bit of scaremonging they can, but the public have spoken. Brits want their country, culture and security back.
zichi
If there was another referendum the remain would win by a wide margin. Leaving the EU was instigated by the Tory party and leadership in a failed gamble that the majority would want to remain.
dcog9065
No surprises there. I suspect if the EU can sort its governance issues out, the UK will be back hat in hand in a decade or so
clamenza
Not what I'm hearing, zichi. And your overconfident, even pompous claim that remain would win by a large margin is exactly what happened in the last referendum.
The inevitable terrorist attacks between now and any possible 2nd vote will only further seal the deal.
maybeperhapsyes
How can you say yes or no to anything without knowing exactly what you are getting?
That question sums up this whole debacle.
What a damn mess. This was all Camorons doing. He should be hiding under a rock somewhere, never to be seen or heard of again.
zichi
Actually it's not my claim. There have been continuous polls and discussions going on. One poll from this moth.
The ComRes survey shows that if there were a second referendum, 55% would vote to remain in the EU and 45% to leave.
Jan 11 2018
It will be highly unlikely we would see any reduction in Islamic terrorism on mainland Britain because the country leaves the EU. All of the recent terrorists were born within the UK or came from other countries outside of the EU.
Currently I'm not expecting to see any second referendum (which isn't a legal vote) unless we also see a major shift in the Tory party leadership and prime minister. The current prime minister will be out of No10 even before the country leaves the EU and already there is discussion about trying to extend the period of transition. by at least another year.
M3M3M3
I don't think they are going to get it Clamenza. One issue that rarely gets mentioned is that Brexit Britain is sitting on a migrant/refugee timebomb that will go off once they fully exit the EU. The EU Dublin regulations protect Britain by allowing it to deport refugees back to the first EU country they entered. They also have access to the various fingerprint databases which get shared around the EU to verify this information. Once this no longer applies, the entire system which now disincentivises migrants from even attempting to reach the UK will crumble.
Currently, migrants must get into the UK undetected and continue to avoid the authorities because they can be immediately deported if caught. Thanks to EU rules, there is no obligation for the UK to even consider their asylum applications if their fingerprints or documents have been registered in another EU country. This is why we don't see any migrants attempting to cross the channel in obvious methods like rubber dinghies. They currently have no incentive to do so. They instead camp out in places like Calais trying to sneak in on lorries. But once EU regulations no longer apply, the situation will default back to international refugee law. This means that if I'm a refugee, once my rubber dinghy crosses the halfway point in the channel I can blatantly call the UK coast guard to come pick me up and tell them I'm here to seek asylum. They cannot refuse me or send me back to France, Italy, Greece, or wherever. Without the databases they have no way of verifying whether I'm truly a fresh refugee as I claim, or whether I've been living in Germany or Sweden for the past 4 years. No amount of border enforcement will help here, and just wait until the NGO rescue boats start operating in the channel.
Reckless
is it possible for a country to fall from a developed status to a developing status? is that happening before our eyes?
Aly Rustom
No. Not necessarily. There is another route which is even a BETTER deal than the EU: Canzuk.
canzukinternational.com/
This is a proposed union between the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. This would be waaaaayyy better for the UK than the EU.
However, having said that, let me say this:
IF Brexit means CANZUK will come into being, then Brexit will be the best thing that EVER happened to the UK.
But if it DOESN'T happen, then Brexit will be the single biggest disaster for the UK.
Britain no doubt will be worse off under any Brexit scenario- Bar CANZUK
goldorak
Very good post M3. If Belgian, Dutch and French immig officers in particular start looking the other way post brexit Britain could well be under enormous pressure.
wanderlust
What was a popular decision has now been virtually destroyed by May and her party's dithering, and the constant in-fighting between politicians of her government. The general public have seen zero progress in 18 months, the project fear movement has grown, EU mouthpieces like Junker, Merkel and Tusk continue to interfere, whilst traitorous politicians like Blair and Mandelson try to ensure that they can continue on the EU gravy train. A total screw-up!
Reckless
wouldn't be surprised if the UK ends up basically a tourist destination with mostly waiters catering to rich Portugese. how times change,,,
JeffLee
@Zichi
Indeed, and the polls are ALWAYS right about this kind of thing, right?. Do you realize the profound irony of your argument?
albaleo
But would it be way better for Canada, Australia and New Zealand? Why wouldn't they prefer to forge trade relationships with the EU, the USA, or other Pacific countries? Is this not just some English speakers' dream of not having to learn foreign languages or eat strange food?
Aly Rustom
Not at all. Take a look at the link that I provided above. As a matter of fact there is more interest in the other three countries than in the UK for Canzuk. Canada Australia rank in the 70s, New Zealand in the 80s and finally the UK in the 60s
Toasted Heretic
Jacob Rees-Mogg, the chairman of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of MPs from May's governing Conservative Party, said the findings were "highly speculative".
Well, he would. The man is like something out of an 19th century novel, out of touch with just about everything.
That said; I don't think another referendum is on the cards. Rightly or wrongly, the electorate has voted for Brexit.
But the country is not taking their culture, country or security back. All these things are already in place. Terror attacks will continue, as they have, not just for decades, but centuries. Discontent spills into violence, unfortunately. The British know how to cope with it. Far better than others.
Jimizo
That’s pretty much what he’s doing as far as I can tell. A Europhile promising a referendum because he didn’t think he’d win a majority in the general election, and thinking he’d win the referendum in the off chance he did.
Anyway, I’m fed up of hearing the ‘if they could vote now’ line. It’s done. We just need a competent government to make the best of it. We don’t have that. That’s what people should be focusing on.
Designer
Noone really knows what the effects will be, all this is speculation. Sounds like the report suggested a variety of scenarios but with a whole load of caveats so what use was it except to line the pockets of the consultants or civil servants who wrote it? Look at the disastrous effect on the exchange rate of the British pound and the value of British stocks the day after the Brexit vote for a foreshadowing of what will happen to Britain if ever they go through with this madness. But the pro Brexit vote is not based on economics it is based on Nationalism and in some cases racism
Jimizo
I disagree. I know plenty of decent people who voted Brexit for reasons other than nationalism and/or racism, although I’m pretty sure the lion’s share of racists and nationalists voted Brexit.
Just speaking up for some of the politically-informed screaming lefties of my acquaintance who voted out.