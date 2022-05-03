Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Portugal Missing Girl
FILE - A picture of missing British girl Madeleine McCann, who disapeared from the Praia da Luz beach resort in the Algarve, is displayed at Our Lady of Fatima shrine Sunday, May 13 2007, in Fatima, northern Portugal. The parents of Madeleine McCann, a British toddler who vanished from an apartment during her family’s vacation in Portugal 15 years ago and captured global interest, say they remain hopeful that efforts by police in three countries to solve the mystery will eventually bring answers. Kate and Gerry McCann, both British doctors living in England, said in a statement to mark the anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance Tuesday, May 3, 2022 that “a truly horrific crime” was committed in 2007. (AP Photo/Steven Governo, File)
world

British girl Madeleine McCann still missing after 15 years

0 Comments
LISBON, Portugal

The parents of Madeleine McCann, a British toddler who vanished from an apartment during her family’s vacation in Portugal 15 years ago and captured global interest, say they remain hopeful that efforts by police in three countries to solve the mystery will eventually bring answers.

Kate and Gerry McCann, both British doctors living in England, said in a statement to mark Tuesday's anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance that “a truly horrific crime” was committed on May 3, 2007.

They said on the website created to help find Madeleine that “our need for answers, for the truth, is essential.”

They thanked British, Portuguese and German police who continue to work on what happened when the 3-year-old disappeared from her bed in southern Portugal’s Algarve region. She was in the same room as her 2-year-old twin brother and sister while her parents had dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant.

Last month, Portuguese prosecutors formally accused the latest suspect in the investigation.

They didn't name the suspect, in line with Portuguese privacy laws, but said they were acting on a request by German authorities and in coordination with British investigators.

In mid-2020, Germany’s police identified Christian Brueckner, a 45-year-old German citizen who was in the Algarve in 2007, as a suspect in the case. Brueckner has denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

The Portuguese accusation prevents the statute of limitations expiring in the case. The expiry would have occurred 15 years after the alleged crime took place, but accusing a suspect halts that count.

Madeleine’s disappearance stirred worldwide interest, with public claims of having spotted her stretching as far away as Australia, and brought the publication of books and television documentaries about the case.

Rewards for finding Madeleine reached several million dollars.

The case involved sensational developments. In one dramatic twist, Madeleine’s parents were briefly named as official suspects after police found traces of blood in their vacation rental car.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Apr. 25-May 1

Savvy Tokyo

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog