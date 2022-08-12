Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain's Conservative Party hustings event in Cheltenham
Britain's Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak speaks during a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in Cheltenham, Britain, August 11, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville Photo: Reuters/TOBY MELVILLE
world

British PM candidate Sunak plans 200 pound cut to energy bills

0 Comments
LONDON

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak, who is competing to be the country's next prime minister, on Thursday set out a plan, including a reduction in energy bills, to tackle rising costs for households.

Writing in The Times, he said every household would get savings of around 200 pounds ($244) on their energy bills with a reduction in value-added tax (VAT).

The UK is bracing for already high energy bills to more than triple this year, with charities warning that millions of people could be forced into poverty if the government does not launch a multi-billion pound support package to soften the blow.

Sunak, an underdog in the leadership race behind front-runner Liz Truss, said his plan would cover "support for the most vulnerable, support for pensioners and some support for everyone."

The former finance minister said the most vulnerable group of people and pensioners would get the money to meet their energy costs through the welfare system.

Sunak also said that he will pay for the plan by driving a program to identify savings across the government. "That may mean we have to stop or pause some things in government."

He added that he is prepared for "some limited and temporary, one-off borrowing as a last resort to get us through this winter."

"Given energy prices continue to rise, it is also likely the government will raise more revenue from the Energy Profits Levy that I introduced," he added, referencing a 25% windfall tax on oil and gas producers' profits he previously introduced as finance minister.

Sunak's rival, Foreign Minister Truss, has so far said she favors tax cuts for households, rather than funneling cash back via energy support.

Truss also said on Wednesday that she would work with energy companies to bring prices down if she becomes the PM. Critics say tax cuts would favor the richest over the poorest.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Getting the Contraceptive Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Solo Trip Trough Kinosaki Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo