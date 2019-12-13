Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson awaits results at the counting center after the election on Thursday night. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville
world

British PM Johnson: We have a powerful mandate for Brexit

2 Comments
UXBRIDGE, England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that his government appeared to have won a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done.

"At this stage it does look as though this one-nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate, to get Brexit done and not just to get Brexit done but to unite this country and to take it forward," Johnson said after winning his seat of Uxbridge.

"I think this will turn out to be a historic election that gives us now, in this new government, the chance to respect the democratic will of the British people, to change this country for the better and to unleash the potential of the entire people of this country."

"That is what we will now do, and if we are lucky enough to be returned as the exit poll seems to suggest then that work will begin ... today."

Editor: Story will be updated shortly.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

No help from the DUP this time, though?

Dodds is out of Belfast North in favor of Sinn Fein's John Finucane. Finucane's father was murdered by the UDA and MI5 around 30 years ago.

The mandate for a 6 county exit from the Union is as strong as the mandate for Brexit. You may not agree with one, or the other, or either but it's going to happen.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

How did Big Elmo do? Or the pseudo Cyberman? You have to love British politics.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I forgot to ask about the votes for Lieutenant Colonel Kojak Slaphead III?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

blvtzpk, unfortunately, the joke muppet candidate retained his seat.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The butthurt among the lefties is charming, isn't it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that his government appeared to have won a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done.

The full results are not in.........

Yet Johnson, politically appears to be walking on water.

What next, water into wine? The ultimate five loafs and two fish’s moment?

Boris heals a man born blind? There has to be an opposition to a Johnson government.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese, Korean, Chinese: Which Language is the Easiest to Learn?

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

An Insider’s Guide to Visiting Tokyo Disneyland with Children

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

7 Places to See the First Sunrise of 2020 in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas In The City: 10 Of Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For Holiday Dining

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 50, 2019

GaijinPot Blog