British PM Johnson: We have a powerful mandate for Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that his government appeared to have won a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done.
"At this stage it does look as though this one-nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate, to get Brexit done and not just to get Brexit done but to unite this country and to take it forward," Johnson said after winning his seat of Uxbridge.
"I think this will turn out to be a historic election that gives us now, in this new government, the chance to respect the democratic will of the British people, to change this country for the better and to unleash the potential of the entire people of this country."
"That is what we will now do, and if we are lucky enough to be returned as the exit poll seems to suggest then that work will begin ... today."
Toasted Heretic
No help from the DUP this time, though?
Dodds is out of Belfast North in favor of Sinn Fein's John Finucane. Finucane's father was murdered by the UDA and MI5 around 30 years ago.
The mandate for a 6 county exit from the Union is as strong as the mandate for Brexit. You may not agree with one, or the other, or either but it's going to happen.
blvtzpk
How did Big Elmo do? Or the pseudo Cyberman? You have to love British politics.
blvtzpk
I forgot to ask about the votes for Lieutenant Colonel Kojak Slaphead III?
Ascissor
blvtzpk, unfortunately, the joke muppet candidate retained his seat.
Hervé L'Eisa
The butthurt among the lefties is charming, isn't it?
itsonlyrocknroll
The full results are not in.........
Yet Johnson, politically appears to be walking on water.
What next, water into wine? The ultimate five loafs and two fish’s moment?
Boris heals a man born blind? There has to be an opposition to a Johnson government.