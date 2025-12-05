 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: A surveillance camera is seen in the Kings Cross area in London
FILE PHOTO: A surveillance camera is seen in the Kings Cross area in London, Britain, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo Image: Reuters/Hannah McKay
world

British police to ramp up facial recognition to catch criminals

0 Comments
LONDON

Use of facial recognition technology will be expanded across Britain's police forces to help track down criminals, the government said on Thursday, as it proposed a new body to oversee its use.

The technology is already used by London's Metropolitan Police, which has made 1,300 arrests using facial recognition in the last two years, including rapists, domestic abusers and violent criminals, and found more than 100 sex offenders who had breached their licence conditions.

Civil liberties group Big Brother Watch, however, called the planned expansion of facial recognition a grave threat to privacy.

"Laws in Europe protect the public against facial recognition mass surveillance, but Britain is an outlier in the democratic world with the public now watched by these cameras and treated like suspects on an almost daily basis," the group said.

The Metropolitan Police uses live facial recognition at major events such as soccer matches and the Notting Hill Carnival to identify people on its watch lists.

The technology also helps police in criminal investigations search footage from mobile phones, video doorbells and CCTV against its database of images of people taken on arrest.

Crime and Policing Minister Sarah Jones said facial recognition was the biggest breakthrough in catching criminals since DNA matching.

"It has already helped take thousands of dangerous criminals off our streets and has huge potential to strengthen how the police keep us safe," she said. "We will expand its use so that forces can put more criminals behind bars and tackle crime in their communities."

Big Brother Watch said surveillance was already out of control, with over 7 million people in England and Wales scanned by facial recognition cameras in the last year, according to police records.

"Live facial recognition could be the end of privacy as we know it," said Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo, adding that with the possibility of the government introducing mandatory ID cards with facial biometrics, "we are hurtling towards an authoritarian surveillance state that would make Orwell roll in his grave".

The government said it would launch a 10-week consultation to examine the benefits of the technology and any safeguards needed to ensure public confidence, including privacy protections.

It proposed creating a single body to oversee and regulate police use of facial recognition and similar technologies.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

GaijinPot Blog

Eigenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Japanese Superfoods: Wasabi

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Visa Fees Are Rising—But What Problem Is This Solving?

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Individual & Couples Counseling in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Japanese Culture Experiences You Can Do in English in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

10 Christmas Date Ideas in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Ueno Ameyoko Shopping Street

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Daiso Winter Must-Haves For Keeping Warm

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Finding A Part-Time Job in Japan As A Parent

Savvy Tokyo