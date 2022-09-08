Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Postal workers across Britain go on strike
FILE PHOTO: The royal cypher of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is pictured on a Royal Mail post box on a street in London, Britain August 26, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska Photo: Reuters/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA
world

British postal workers plan further strikes

0 Comments
LONDON

A union representing postal workers at Britain's Royal Mail said on Wednesday its members would take fresh strike action at the end of the month in a dispute over terms and conditions.

Some 115,000 postal workers are already due to take industrial action on Thursday and Friday following a similar walkout last month, in one of Britain's biggest strikes this summer.

"We have today called a further two days (of strike action) on 30th September and 1st October over attacks on terms and conditions," the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said on Twitter.

Royal Mail, which has said its business is losing 1 million pounds ($1.2 million) a day, said on Wednesday strike action had weakened its financial position. The CWU had turned down a request to call off this week's strikes, it added.

"The CWU’s approach is setting us on a perilous path," it said in a statement.

"We remain ready to talk with the CWU to try and avert damaging industrial action ... But any talks must be about both change and pay. Change is the route to higher pay."

A range of sectors, from the railways to the courts, have been hit by strikes in recent months as wages fall further behind soaring inflation that topped 10% in July.

Royal Mail said it was working to minimize delays and disruptions to customers during the strikes.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

Melissa Uchiyama Director of Tokyo Kids Write

Savvy Tokyo