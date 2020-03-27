British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for virus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but remains in charge of the UK's response to the outbreak.
Johnson, 55, said Friday that he was tested for COVID-19 on the advice of the chief medical officer after showing “mild symptoms” involving a temperature and a persistent cough.
“I’ve taken a test, that’s come out positive so I am working from home, I am self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do," he said in a video message posted on his Twitter account.
“But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”
Johnson is the highest-profile political leader to have contracted the virus, and his positive test comes at the end of a week when he effectively closed down much of the British economy and introduced strict curbs on people's day-to-day movements in an attempt to stem the march of the coronavirus outbreak in the United Kingdom.
“The way we will get through it is of course by applying the measures that you have heard so much about,” he said. “And the more effectively we comply with those measures, the faster our country can come through this epidemic and the faster we’ll bounce back.”
As well as thanking everyone in the public services for their “amazing national effort,” Johnson also praised everyone who is staying at home.
“That’s the way we’re going to win," he said.
The government said that if Johnson is unable to work, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will replace him.
Johnson has met in person with some senior ministers and officials this week, and has appeared at press conferences alongside his top medical and scientific advisers.
Earlier this week Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, announced that he had tested positive for the virus.
Jimizo
I can’t stand his politics, lies and ‘comical’ circus act shows for the cameras.
That said, get well soon. Wouldn’t wish this on anyone.
cracaphat
Prince Charles and Boris Johnson getting it.The Queen holding it down @ 93. A joke was maybe Charles will die before her!!
Jimizo
A pity this virus isn’t restricted to the aristocratic types.
u_s__reamer
I'd like to take the news of Charles and Boris at face value, but with all the disinformation and fake news around it's not easy. Testing kits are not available in sufficient numbers for the general public so there has been some backlash in the UK against their availability for those "more equal than others. A "negative" result would perhaps tend to produce less sympathy for such privileged personages. If these reports are really true we can wish them a speedy recovery, but the fact remains that Johnson has shown beyond all doubt that he's a very bad fit for his job as PM., the Tweedle-Dee to America's Tweedle-Dumb.
Wobot
He's a moron, lied his way up the ladder and now look what's happened. I hope he's alright, but he needs replacing by someone more competent
Chip Star
Jimizo: Completely agreed.
No Business
So glad we have Boris in charge as opposed to that snivelling snake Corbyn. Get well soon Boris! You're doing a great job!
miss_oikawa
Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.
Toasted Heretic
Great way to garner public sympathy for the lying, cheating, spaffing, fridge hiding, bigoted, Bullingdon bully.
I wonder if Dom came up with the idea. A surefire ratings winner. Classic Dom!
Yes, get well soon, Johnson, so you can be held accountable.
miss_oikawa
Now Matt Hancock too.
You couldn't make this up.
Just let the Queen take over from all the muppets.
Jimizo
Nope. The ‘herd immunity’ idea was shot down and time was lost. He was also sending out mixed messages which he later had to clarify.
Remember, this is the man who said in the past that the hero of Jaws was the mayor who wanted to keep the beaches open after a Great White ate a citizen.
Jimizo
Absolute circus.
Put Phillip in charge. Get him on the phone to sweet talk foreigners into asking for assistance.
Alfie Noakes
It's difficult to know whether to laugh or laugh. What a shame it wasn't the eugenecist Cummings.
mmwkdw
This is a Biological weapon developed by China and distributed by select individual visiting each of the Countries involved. Its tantamount to a declaration of War and should be treated as such.
Tangerine2000
It says a lot about you.
We shouldn't laugh at anyone catching this virus. But I understand that all people who don't share your polictical outlook are evil and must be destroyed.
Ascissor
Alfie, check out the news footage of Dummings sprinting away from No. 10. It's hilarious
miss_oikawa
Ha, I'd pay to watch that.
Jimizo
Jimizo: Wouldn’t wish this on anyone.
Alfie Noakes: Cummings.
Is flip-flopping still regarded as a sign of an unprincipled mind or can I claim my thinking ‘evolved’?
50YearOldNoviceGymMan
He looks to be a bit out of Shape - though I would imagine he has the benefit of a good Medical care plan, so perhaps his chances of pulling through this are pretty good (assuming he really does have it...).
I wonder if the Government action towards the rest of the UK community will change as a result of this ?
Open Minded
At the very least he had been able to change his mind re herd immunity theory.
Too late but still better than never.
If only he could make his oversea friend change his mind would be his legacy.
kohakuebisu
I have sympathy for everyone who is unwell and wouldn't wish this on anyone, but it says a lot that they are still getting Spin Doctor #1 in even when they are supposed to be self-isolating. At this time, if we can't have leadership, let's at least have politicians saying what they feel, not just what some public relations twonk tells them to say.
Mr Kipling
Best news all week....
Looking forward to the funeral party!
zichi
The present government does not have a Deputy Prime Minister guess PM Bozo thought he was irreplaceable.
Britlover
Matt Hancock (Secretary of State for Health and Social Care) has it too. Westminster has become a cluster! Are they both sick because Matt touched his Johnson and Boris did a Hancock shuffle?
UK9393
@Zichi, debatable that BJ is actually the deputy as Cummings is running the show. Cummings who ran out of the back of No 10 just after the announcement that BJ has it. Probably trying to avoid the responsibility of self-isolating, he has a govt and country to run (Down)!
Toasted Heretic
Tin foil hats aside, how will this war play out, in your view? Will you be signing up for duty on the basis of a conspiracy theory?
Jimizo mentioned Amity. I reckon this abject, arrant nonsense is a classic example of jumping the shark.
Not to mention stirring up hatred against Chinese people who have clearly enough on their plate.
Toasted Heretic
So people should be clamouring for the good health of a govt that hired a eugenics mouthpiece?
A shameful government that lied to the public about all the money that would go to the NHS after Brexit?
The Tories are the epitome of evil.
Million have suffered from austerity cuts... Hardly surprising some might not be all that bothered about the welfare of self servings toffs and liars.
DaDude
You would think the prime minister and prince of England would be protected and away from carriers of a virus originating from an animal market in deep China.
zichi
Some of the current problems were caused by previous tory governments. Running down of public service. Closing of hospitals.
ListenTheTruth
@Dadude, there is no PM of “England” there is, however, one of TUKofGBandNI.
Dan Lavender
Johnson...maybe the virus will give him a massive 'herd on' and die...
Akie
I told him to wear mask, only if he listened.
Wolfpack
The hatred from the Left here is appalling. The lack of tolerance and even basic humanity in some of these comments are eye opening.
TheReds
He already looked sick before he was sicked?
Strangerland
The hatred from some posters is appalling. I’m on the left and I was disgusted by the comment. That comment by no means is rooted in political ideology.
Jimizo
Please educate yourself in the basics before using the word ‘think’.
ClippetyClop
I have to admit I've always had a bit of a blind spot about Boris. I still see him as a a clearly intelligent and well-meaning yet bumbling posh boy who was quite a laugh on 'Have I got News For You' and at the Beijing Olympics. And I know he has said and done a lot of awful things but I still think there is a half-decent leader in there.
That said, I'm willing to have my mind changed.
Strangerland
I’m not aware of these people. What are their names?
Jimizo
They are misguided and have moral blind spots.
Using words like ‘evil’ encourages hatred.
u_s__reamer
The hatred from some posters is appalling. I’m on the left and I was disgusted by the comment. That comment by no means is rooted in political ideology.
True, but do spare a thought for the thousands of citizens who died prematurely because of Tory austerity and "hostile environment" politics. The "blood on hands" is no mere metaphor and the guilt of Johnson and his right-wing wrecking crew is as real as the virus.
Jimizo
Read what he said about the people of Liverpool. I’m from there. I found it unfair but good for clicks.
Be a bit careful saying what you said here on the Kop.
He’s an amoral opportunist.
As Kurt Vonnegut said, bad chemicals. That’s charitable.
beentofivecontinents
Get well soon, sir.
ClippetyClop
So am I fella, spent half my life there, spent my Saturdays on the Kop for a decade, have been a ballboy there and have played in front of them for them my school team. It's my home. I should be there now.
Yet still I have some belief in a bit of Boris.
noriahojanen
Any possibility of foul play? Done by Jeremy Corbyn :)
Sick with mild symptoms Boris have a big chance to come back with immunity.
WilliB
Politicians, because of all the p2p meetings and handshakes are by definition a high-risk group. Boris, seeing how young he is, is not in a high-risk group. Now the American politican scene is interesting, with Trump, while healthy, at 72, and his planned opponents pushing 80...
WilliB
Herd immunity as a concept is a fact. Now, how you want to adress it in policy making is a different thing.
starpunk
Wouldn't wish it anyone, not even a boorish prat like Bozo. He seems to be as ill-mannered as Trumpyboy. Hope is, maybe it will teach some civility to this cretin.