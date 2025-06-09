 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

British soldier arrested in Kenya over what UK media report is a rape accusation

0 Comments
LONDON

A member of Britain’s armed forces has been arrested in Kenya and UK military police are investigating, the Ministry of Defense said Sunday.

The BBC and other British media reported that a British Army soldier was accused of rape.

“We can confirm the arrest of a Service person in Kenya,” the defense ministry said in a statement. “As the matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Defence Serious Crime Command, we will not comment further.”

A UK-Kenya defense cooperation agreement allows thousands of British soldiers to train in the East African country each year. About 200 U.K. troops are based there permanently to train Kenyan soldiers.

Some Kenyans have long complained about the soldiers’ behavior and the atmosphere around their training camp near the town of Nanyuki. There was an outcry over the 2012 death of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru, who was last seen alive leaving a bar with British troops near their training camp. Her body was later found in a septic tank.

Wanjiru’s family has campaigned for years for the suspected perpetrator, a serving British soldier at the time, to be charged. In April, UK Defense Secretary John Healey met with Wanjiru’s relatives in Kenya and vowed to “help the family secure the justice they deserve.”

The British Army has launched an inquiry into allegations of unacceptable behavior by UK personnel in Kenya.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement that all British personnel in the country “have clear direction about how to behave, on and off duty, must complete mandatory training and attend compulsory briefings on conduct. We will have zero tolerance for unacceptable behavior.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Love & Relationships

5 Japanese Rainy Day Date Ideas For Home

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo

Sakurayama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Water Parks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Survive Japan’s Rainy Season in June: 10 Practical Ways to Stay Dry

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Apartment Features I Didn’t Know I Needed

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Ways To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel