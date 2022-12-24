Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In an article for The Sun last week, Jeremy Clarkson wrote that he 'hated' Meghan after a recent Netflix docuseries Photo: AFP
world

British tabloid The Sun 'regrets' publishing Meghan 'hate' article

0 Comments
LONDON

British tabloid The Sun on Friday said it regretted publishing a column by former "Top Gear" host Jeremy Clarkson about Prince Harry's wife Meghan after a huge backlash.

In the article for The Sun last week, Clarkson wrote that he "hated" Meghan and dreamed of the day "when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".

A record number of complaints against the column -- more than 20,000 -- was made to the UK Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso) and many high-profile figures criticized the piece, including author Philip Pullman and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The article had been written in response to the couple's recent Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" but has since been removed from the newspaper's website.

"We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry," The Sun said in a statement on its website.

It added the article would also be removed from its archives.

The Sun had already removed the article on Monday from its website at the request of Clarkson who said on Twitter he made "a clumsy reference to a scene in 'Game of Thrones' and this has gone down badly with a great many people".

He added: "I'm horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."

In one of the most famous scenes in Game of Thrones, a female character makes a "walk of shame" where she is forced to walk down the streets naked as people throw rubbish at her.

"Columnists' opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realize that with free expression comes responsibility," The Sun said.

In the Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan accuse the voracious UK tabloid press of racism, of trying to "destroy" her and of contributing to her miscarriage through a targeted campaign fueled by palace briefings.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas Cakes in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog