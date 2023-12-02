Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Members of the Aslef trade union representing train drivers rejected a new pay offer Photo: AFP
world

British train drivers set to continue pay strike

0 Comments
LONDON

Train drivers belonging to Britain's Aslef union on Friday voted to continue strike action for the next six months in a long-running dispute over pay that has caused chaos on the country's rail network.

The union said its members had not had a pay rise for nearly five years and were "in this for the long haul".

A fresh round of strikes begin from Saturday, disrupting services across England.

"The cost of living has soared since the spring and summer of 2019, when these pay deals ran out," Mick Whelan, Aslef's general secretary, said. "Aslef members, key workers who kept our country moving through the pandemic, are simply asking for a fair and decent deal."

Aslef's decision to continue striking comes after rail workers with the RMT union voted on Thursday in favor of a pay deal to end more than a year of walkouts.

Members had spoken "in huge numbers" that the final deal justified the long-running industrial action, the union said.

Transport minister Mark Harper called the agreement "welcome news for passengers and a significant step towards resolving industrial disputes on the railway".

He urged Aslef to "follow the RMT's lead and give their members a say".

Rail Minister Huw Merriman said Aslef was choosing to cause more misery for passengers and the hospitality sector this festive period.

"Aslef is now not just the only rail union still striking but the only union not to even put an offer to its members," he said, calling the government proposal "fair and reasonable".

Repeated strikes by rail staff have caused widespread cancellation of services and misery for travellers in Britain.

The industrial action has been mirrored across the public and private sectors as workers demand pay rises in response to decades-high inflation and the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Those who have taken to picket lines over the last 18 months have ranged from health sector employees and teachers to lawyers and dock workers.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov 27 – Dec 3

Savvy Tokyo

Why Autumn is My Favorite Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

12 Christmas Cakes In Tokyo for Year-End 2023 Celebrations

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Marriage-Centered Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Osuzu

GaijinPot Travel

Top 10 Things to See and Do in Kumamoto City

GaijinPot Blog

8 Great Christmas Markets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hanayome Noren Train

GaijinPot Travel

How to Find a Job in Japan When You Live Overseas

GaijinPot Blog

Narita or Haneda: Which airport should I fly into?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design and Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Art Aquarium Ginza

GaijinPot Travel