British woman dies in suspected methanol poisoning in Laos, taking toll to five

A British woman who fell ill after drinking contaminated alcohol in Laos has died, the fifth foreign national now suspected to have died in the incident.

British media reported on Thursday that 28-year-old Simone White, a lawyer from southeast London, was among the tourists who died after consuming drinks laced with methanol, a toxic alcohol.

"We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Laos, and we are in contact with the local authorities," Britain's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Four other tourists - an Australian, two Danes and an American - have died in the incident in Vang Vieng, a town in the Southeast Asian nation popular with foreign backpackers.

Counterfeits of well-known alcohol brands, and home-made spirits are a problem in Laos, with the governments of Australia and Britain warning citizens to be cautious when taking drinks there.

