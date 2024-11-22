 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

British woman dies in suspected methanol poisoning in Laos, taking toll to five

0 Comments
LONDON

A British woman who fell ill after drinking contaminated alcohol in Laos has died, the fifth foreign national now suspected to have died in the incident.

British media reported on Thursday that 28-year-old Simone White, a lawyer from southeast London, was among the tourists who died after consuming drinks laced with methanol, a toxic alcohol.

"We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Laos, and we are in contact with the local authorities," Britain's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Four other tourists - an Australian, two Danes and an American - have died in the incident in Vang Vieng, a town in the Southeast Asian nation popular with foreign backpackers.

Counterfeits of well-known alcohol brands, and home-made spirits are a problem in Laos, with the governments of Australia and Britain warning citizens to be cautious when taking drinks there.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2024: Your Legal Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Kurikoma

GaijinPot Travel

Can You Start A Business in Japan On ‘Work Visa?’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Winter Illuminations For 2024-25

Savvy Tokyo

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Common Tourist Scams in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog