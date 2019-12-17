Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The plan was aborted at Sydney airport when the plotters decided it was too risky to get through customs Photo: AFP/File
world

Brothers jailed in Australia for plot to bomb airliner

0 Comments
By PETER PARKS
SYDNEY

Two brothers were handed lengthy jail terms in Australia Tuesday for plotting to bring down a Sydney to Abu Dhabi flight with a bomb carried in a meat grinder by their unwitting brother.

Australian-Lebanese brothers Khaled and Mahmoud Khayat were convicted of terrorism offenses for trying to bomb an Etihad Airways passenger jet in July 2017 under instructions from the Islamic State group.

Khaled was sentenced to 40 years with a minimum of 30 years without parole, while Mahmoud received 36 years' jail time and ordered to serve at least 27.

The improvised device was to be smuggled inside the luggage of a third, unwitting brother.

A fourth brother, who is said to have fought with the Islamic State in Syria, is accused of directing the plot from overseas.

The plotters disapproved of their brother "because he drank, went clubbing, gambled and was gay, which they regarded as bringing shame on the family", judge Christine Adamson noted.

The plan was aborted at the airport when the plotters decided it was too risky to get through customs after airline staff said their bags were overweight.

In handing down her sentence, Adamson said despite no one being killed, the offenders had succeeded in "creating terror" because the public was made aware of the plot.

"The conspiracy to which both offenders were parties plainly envisaged that a large number of people would be killed," she said.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top Things to Do in Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 21-24

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Shopping

6 High-End Traditional Gifts You Can Give From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #59: Son Will Never Live Down This Bath-Time Story

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel