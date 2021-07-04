Bugs and bird nests: Airlines dust off planes grounded by COVIDd

As travel picks up this summer, airlines are dusting off planes that were grounded during the pandemic, checking they are clear of fungus, bugs and bird nests before sending them back in the air.
In Paris, a tow tractor grabbed an Air France plane that had been parked outside for a year at Orly Airport and brought it to a cavernous hangar where technicians quickly removed the tarpaulins.
Like most airlines, Air France took the overwhelming majority of its planes out of service during the pandemic as travel restrictions choked traffic to a trickle.
As much as 80 percent of its fleet was parked at the peak of the crisis.
The Airbus A321 at the Orly hangar will soon have to make up to seven flights a day as the summer season kicks off in Europe and Covid-weary travelers seek respite in sunny Mediterranean destinations.
Although planes that were grounded received regular maintenance, getting the Airbus ready to carry more than 200 passengers per flight again is not a quick job.
"There are a whole bunch of systems that were shut down and haven't been in operation for a long time and that we have to retest and recheck," said Vincent Rigaudie, one of people responsible for preparing Air France aircraft for flight at Orly.
"We need to check oil levels in the hydraulics, we check all of the engine systems," he added.
Then aircraft are given a test flight to ensure all systems are operating normally before a plane is given the green light to return to commercial service.
In the hangar the size of several soccer pitches, teams of technicians normally work in shifts 24/7 to ensure Air France aircraft are fit to fly.
But the long hibernation of planes has created its own sort of problems that technicians must confront, Rigaudie explained above the din of shrieking loudspeakers meant to drive away pigeons.
The birds love to make their nests on parked planes, particularly on the wings at the level of the ailerons, and their droppings are corrosive.
"They don't need much room to get inside," Rigaudie said.
Two other potential problems: the contamination of fuel tanks by fungus and insects blocking air speed sensors.
The tarps protecting the plane present their own challenge as humidity can build up under them. Bags that absorb moisture were placed near the fan blades of the Airbus.
"These are to capture moisture that can stay inside the motor for the entire time it is parked," said technician Julien Breuzard.
Depending on where a plane is parked, such as in a hot and humid city exposed to pollution, more corrosion than normal can be expected.
At Orly, between 200 and 300 hours of work is needed to take a parked Airbus A320 family model aircraft and make it ready to fly again.
It all starts with a visual inspection, including using a micro-camera mounted on a long flexible tube to get into inaccessible areas. The Airbus has a computer system that detects malfunctions.
A drone is used to check out areas high up.
Then equipment is tested and repaired or replaced if necessary.
Batteries are reconnected and interior and exterior surfaces cleaned before the plane is ready to take passengers again.© 2021 AFP
14 Comments
Pukey2
Sounds nasty!
zichi
When planes have stood still for a long time do they need to be tested again for air worthy?
serendipitous1
Hope the pilots remember all the buttons they need to push.....
zichi
Pilots are required to fly a minimum number of hours every year to keep their license. How did they do that during the pandemic?
theFu
Pilots have been getting re-certified if they weren't about to keep their monthly flights high enough. Some used the time to add newer aircraft to their certification lists too. I know an A330 pilot who added an A350 cert, for example. Getting simulator time was a challenge.
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 07:45 pm JST
They flew.
zichi
"For pilots who were unable to fly during the Covid-19 crisis, Air France has set up a major cockpit reintegration scheme to guarantee the highest level of safety on board its flights. The aim of this gradual return to the cockpit is to maintain the skills of our highly qualified pilots at the highest possible level."
https://corporate.airfrance.com/en/news/air-france-pilots-ready-return-cockpit
Commodore Perry
zichiToday 11:45 pm JST
Above, you are talking about two different things in your posts. Here, you are talking about pilots who could not fly.
And below, you are talking about pilots who were able to keep their license during the pandemic, which I replied they did by flying. I prefer not arguing against my own posts.
zichiToday 07:45 pm JST
zichi
The topic of the post is Air France. Whatever you prefer.
Commodore Perry
Actually a simple reading of the post shows the topic of the post is Air Franc airplanes that were grounded during the pandemic. Not about Air France pilots who flew/didn't fly during the pandemic,
Air France pilots were flying during the pandemic--I haven't seen anyone post about Air France cancelling all its flights. Did it shut down completely?
And how did those Air France pilots keep their licenses during the posts?
Surprise!!!!
By flying.
zichi
Air France cut 90% of flights during the pandemic and lost €7.1 billion in 2020 amid COVID-19 travel chaos leading to 7,500 job losses.
Desert Tortoise
Yes.
Desert Tortoise
A commercial pilots license and any type ratings and instrument ratings are granted for life. It is possible to lose a license by doing something that bends an airplane and/or gets people hurt, or do something really dangerous and get caught (like Harrison Ford landing on a taxiway - ooops). On top of that there are proficiency/currency requirements in order to carry passengers and pilots have to pass an annual flight physical.
Because airlines around the world have so greatly reduced their flight schedule, many pilots are not current, haven't shot a no-kidding instrument approach in ages or landed at an airport at night and airlines will have to work hard and spend a lot of money on training flights to get their pilots proficient enough to be safe carrying passengers. Even still a lot of commercial pilots will probably be especially cautious for a while while they get back in the groove.
Desert Tortoise
If the airlines were removing the protective covers and using the starter motors to spin the engines every 90 days and were operating the hydraulic systems regularly it will be easier and faster to return the planes to service. Leaving a jet engine sitting unused past 90 days means the engine has to come apart to replace the bearings. Might as well overhaul the whole engine if you have it that far apart. There are a myriad of systems on these airplanes that have to be inspected and operated at regular intervals during storage or returning the airplane to service becomes more time consuming and expensive.