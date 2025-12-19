 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bulgaria Protests
Students wave Bulgarian flag as as a swelling crowd of tens of thousands of Bulgarians filled Sofia's central square, demanding the government's resignation amid rising anger over corruption and contested economic policies, Sofia, Bulgaria, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)
world

Bulgarians protest widespread graft and call for fair election

0 Comments
SOFIA, Bulgaria

Tens of thousands of people on Thursday filled the streets of Bulgaria's capital and other major cities in the country, calling for a fair election and an independent judiciary able to effectively fight widespread corruption.

The demonstrations in Sofia and elsewhere came after last week’s protests sparked by the government’s budget plans for higher taxes and spending increases. The government later withdrew the contentious 2026 budget plan, but eventually bowed to people’s demands and stepped down.

The latest developments are leaving the European Union member country without a budget for next year and without a regular government, just before Bulgaria is set to join the eurozone.

Now, President Rumen Radev is expected to appoint a caretaker government and set the date for the next early vote — the eighth since 2021.

On Thursday, people insisted on fair and free elections rather than polls compromised by vote manipulation, vote-buying and falsification of election results as in the previous campaign.

At the core of the protesters’ frustrations is the role of Bulgarian politician and oligarch Delyan Peevski, who has been sanctioned by both the United States and the United Kingdom, and whose MRF New Beginning party backed the outgoing coalition led by the GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

The Balkan country of 6.4 million people is due to make the switch from its national currency, the lev, to the euro on Jan. 1, to become the eurozone’s 21st member. Bulgaria joined the EU in 2007.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Christmas Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots On Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Rethinking Life in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe: Spread The Love This Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Shicchy’s Charity Fair Review: A Discount Designer Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Yamashita Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2026 – 2027 Tournament Guide and Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog