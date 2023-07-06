Bus accident in Mexico leaves 27 dead, 21 injured

A bus traveling through the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca on Wednesday crashed into a ravine, killing 27 people, authorities said.

The accident left 13 men, 13 women and an infant boy dead, Oaxaca Interior Minister Jesus Romero said in a press conference.

Another 21 people were injured, of whom 12 are in critical condition, Romero added.

The bus was heading from capital Mexico City to Yosondua, a municipality in western Oaxaca, when the driver is believed to have lost control and crashed in the town of Magdalena Penasco around 6:30 a.m. local time, Romero said.

Wednesday's accident followed other deadly incidents on winding, steep roads in Mexico. In April, 18 people died and dozens were injured when a bus fell off a cliff in western Mexico.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.