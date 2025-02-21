 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Bus crash in Brazil kills 12 university students

0 Comments
SAO PAULO

A bus carrying Brazilian university students collided with a truck late on Thursday, killing 12 people and injuring 19 others near the city of Ribeirao Preto, in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo, firefighters and local media said.

The bus was carrying students from the University of Franca, known as Unifran, media reports said. The university's athletic association released a statement on Instagram expressing solidarity with the victims' friends and families.

State firefighters said on social media that first responders attended to 31 victims at the scene, including the 12 students who died.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Carine Lantignac, Artist, Entrepreneur & Creator of Mapponica

Savvy Tokyo

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shopping Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The Next Big Earthquake in Japan: Are You Prepared?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hay Fever in Japan: 10 Products To Help You Fight It

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

9 Gifts For Expecting Mothers That They’ll Genuinely Love

Savvy Tokyo