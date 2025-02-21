Bus crash in Brazil kills 12 university students

A bus carrying Brazilian university students collided with a truck late on Thursday, killing 12 people and injuring 19 others near the city of Ribeirao Preto, in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo, firefighters and local media said.

The bus was carrying students from the University of Franca, known as Unifran, media reports said. The university's athletic association released a statement on Instagram expressing solidarity with the victims' friends and families.

State firefighters said on social media that first responders attended to 31 victims at the scene, including the 12 students who died.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.