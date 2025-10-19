 Japan Today
world

Bus crash in northeastern Brazil leaves at least 15 dead

SAO PAULO

A bus accident in the northeastern state of Pernambuco on Friday night left at least 15 people dead after the driver lost control of the vehicle, Brazil’s Federal Highway Police said in a statement.

The accident occurred shortly before 8 p.m., when the driver lost control of the bus, veered into the opposite lane, struck rocks on the side of the highway, then collided with a sand embankment and overturned. The causes of the accident are under investigation, according to the Federal Highway Police.

There were 30 passengers on board, according to the list accessed by police, and half of them have been confirmed dead so far, including 11 women and four men. The total number of injured has not yet been released.

The driver sustained minor injuries. He underwent a breathalyzer test, which returned a normal result, according to the statement.

Police said there are indications that some passengers may not have been wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

