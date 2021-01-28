Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Bus crash in Cameroon kills more than 50 passengers

0 Comments
By EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI
YAOUNDE, Cameroon

At least 53 people have died and 21 others were injured in Cameroon when a bus collided with a truck early Wednesday in a village in the western part of the country, officials said.

The accident occured in Santchou village and survivors were rushed to hospitals in the western towns of Dschang and Bafoussam, Awa Fonka Augustine, the governor of the West Region of Cameroon, confirmed.

“A speeding truck illegally transporting fuel ran into the 70-seat bus transporting passengers from the coastal commercial city of Douala to Bafoussam, the capital of Cameroon’s West region,” he said. "A collision between the truck and the bus sparked uncontrollable fire which ravaged the truck, the bus and its occupants.”

The truck driver, however, escaped after the crash and Augustine has called for his arrest.

Hundreds of people are rushing to Santchou to see if their relatives are dead or alive.

“It is impossible to identify any of the corpses I have seen. They are burned beyond recognition,” said 54-year-old businessman Honore Nzali who is searching for his brother.

Road accidents are common in Cameroon. The government blames reckless drivers and the poor state of vehicles, while drivers blame the bad conditions of the roads.

In December, 37 people died and 18 others were seriously injured in an accident in the western village of Makenene.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo