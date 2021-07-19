Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Bus crashes in Pakistan, killing 28 passengers, injuring 40

3 Comments
MULTAN, Pakistan

A speeding bus carrying mostly laborers traveling home for a major Muslim holiday rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan on Monday, killing at least 28 people and injuring 40, police and rescue officials said.

The bus had left the city of Sialkot and was traveling on Taunsa Road; its destination was the city of Dera Ghazi Khan in eastern Punjab province, said senior police officer Hassan Javed. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, he said.

Rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. According to Sher Khan who was in charge of the rescue team at the site, some of the injured were in critical condition. He said the passengers were traveling to their home district of Rajanpur to celebrate the upcoming Eid al-Adha feast.

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.

This sounds like a deadly accident caused by speeding on a bad road.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

This sounds like a deadly accident caused by speeding on a bad road.

It does - but news articles leave out a lot of details of course. A terrible tragedy for those involved.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, he said.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #140: Deprived Students Explore Virtual Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Coping With Weight Gain In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

10 Tokyo Style Tips to Stay Cool When the Weather Gets Hot

Savvy Tokyo