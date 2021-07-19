Bus crashes in Pakistan, killing 28 passengers, injuring 40

A speeding bus carrying mostly laborers traveling home for a major Muslim holiday rammed into a container truck on a busy highway in central Pakistan on Monday, killing at least 28 people and injuring 40, police and rescue officials said.
The bus had left the city of Sialkot and was traveling on Taunsa Road; its destination was the city of Dera Ghazi Khan in eastern Punjab province, said senior police officer Hassan Javed. The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, he said.
Rescuers transported the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. According to Sher Khan who was in charge of the rescue team at the site, some of the injured were in critical condition. He said the passengers were traveling to their home district of Rajanpur to celebrate the upcoming Eid al-Adha feast.
Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.
3 Comments
Commodore Perry
This sounds like a deadly accident caused by speeding on a bad road.
Wolfpack
It does - but news articles leave out a lot of details of course. A terrible tragedy for those involved.
Commodore Perry
The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, he said.