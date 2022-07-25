Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Bus goes off a bridge in Kenya, killing 21

0 Comments
NAIROBI, Kenya

A bus fell off a bridge Sunday in Kenya and plunged into a river along the highway, killing at least 21 people, police said.

The bus, traveling from the central town Meru along the highway to Nairobi, the capital, “must have developed brake failure, because it was at a very high speed when the accident happened," said senior police official Rono Bunei.

The accident occurred about 6:30 p.m. and Red Cross officials said the rescue operation was suspended after nightfall.

Alex Mugambi, the manager of a community rescue team, said he believes the death toll is likely to rise.

The accident is the latest in a series of deadly crashes in Kenya — and across the wider East African region — where roads are often narrow and police blame speeding drivers for crashes.

At least 20 passengers were killed on July 8 in a crash along the highway from Nairobi to the coastal city of Mombasa.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

‘Go Driversity’: Shifting Gears at Hinomaru Taxi

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Refreshing Leaves: 5 Summertime Teas to Help Beat the Heat

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Hakone Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Collections of Japanese Major Corporations

Savvy Tokyo

5 Summer Foods to Cool Off in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

When a Few Hours Is All You Need: 6 Part-Time Gigs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Eel and The Ox: Summer Unagi in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Survival Guide: Japanese Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog