Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Buses collide in central Sudan, killing 21

0 Comments
CAIRO

Sudan's state-run news agency says a head-on collision between two buses has killed 21 people in a central province.

SUNA reports the crash took place on Wednesday in a small town south of Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan Province. It said 29 others were injured.

Local media say one bus was heading to Kaduqli, the capital of South Kordofan Province, and the other was traveling to Obeid.

Road accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. The World Health Organization said road accidents killed more than 10,000 people in Sudan in 2018.

Last month, a similar crash between two buses killed 15 people and left 22 others injured on a highway south of the capital, Khartoum.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Netflix’s The Naked Director: A Dodgy Dive into Japanese Porn and “Real” Sex

GaijinPot Blog

Theme Parks

Nagashima Spa Land

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Scary Japanese Foods and Why You Should Try Them

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

Hitachi Seaside Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Halloween Events For 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Common Japanese Phrases To Help You Study JLPT N2 and N3 Grammar

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Health & Beauty

CBD Oil: A Guide To The Hemp Extract That’s Taking Over The Wellness World

Savvy Tokyo