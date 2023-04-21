Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visit Birmingham
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visit Indian Streatery, an authentic, family-run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre, celebrating Birmingham's rich Asian culture, in Birmingham, Britain April 20, 2023 . Arthur Edwards/Pool via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/POOL
world

Prince William takes booking for Indian restaurant

0 Comments
LONDON

Britain's Prince William helped out an Indian restaurant during a royal visit on Thursday by taking a phone reservation from an unsuspecting customer.

The heir to the British throne and his wife Kate were visiting the family-run restaurant Indian Streatery during their trip to Birmingham in central England, when he took the call from someone seeking a booking for two people.

After checking with the owners as to the restaurant's location, he then had a discussion with the caller about when a table was free and whether they would have time to eat before catching their train.

"What name is it under?" the prince said as he concluded the conversation, without revealing his own name to the caller. "See you at quarter past two."

William's office later said on Twitter: "Hope we told this customer to come to the right place...!"

As well as taking the booking, the royals also helped out preparing dishes in the restaurant's kitchen before continuing their visit in the city with a game of darts at an underground bar.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Matsue Vogel Park

GaijinPot Travel

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Flower Parks in Shimane and Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Free Galleries in Roppongi Worth The Visit

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Confessions & Confusions: Our Foster Girl Leaves the Nest

Savvy Tokyo

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park

GaijinPot Travel

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo