California ban on selling semi-automatic guns to young adults overturned

California's ban on the sale of semi-automatic weapons to adults under the age of 21 violates the country's constitution, a U.S. federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.
California has in recent years passed several laws tightening the regulation of firearms, which, according to recently released federal data, were linked to more than 45,000 deaths nationwide in 2020.
Buyers under 21 years old are already prohibited from purchasing handguns in California, but a new law that went into effect on July 1, 2021 added a prohibition on the sale of semi-automatic weapons.
That new law was challenged by several individuals and groups lobbying for gun ownership rights, and the case has been working its way through the courts.
By a two-to-one vote, judges on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals found that the law violated the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which says that Americans have a right to "keep and bear arms."
"America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army," wrote Judge Ryan Nelson, referring to America's war for independence almost 250 years ago.
"Today, we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms," added Nelson, who was nominated to the court by former President Donald Trump.
The appellate court's decision does not impact California's ban on the sale of handguns to those under 21, which is also the legal age at which individuals are allowed to purchase alcohol throughout the United States.
According to Small Arms Survey, there were approximately 393 million firearms in civilian possession in the United States as of 2017, or more than one per person.
Despite recurring mass-casualty shootings and a nationwide wave of gun violence, several initiatives to reform gun regulations have failed in the U.S. Congress, leaving states and local councils to enact their own restrictions.© 2022 AFP
Cricky
That’s going to work out well.
Cricky
After all those rabbits come in waves and a semi auto magic is the only thing between you and multiple nibbles.
Mat
When you have a civilization where under 21's can buy a semi-automatic weapon, you don't have a civilization.
There's simply no justification for allowing people to own these weapons.
If they can't make guns illegal, can they make owning ammunition illegal? That could help.
letsberealistic
Humans are insane.
plasticmonkey
The key word there is “army”. And the key word in the Constitution is “militia”, which at the time meant pretty much the same thing as army.
I thought these “conservative” judges believed in original intent. This one sounds particularly dumb.
Figures.
Cricky
id have loved a semi auto when I was under 21, could have killed all those idiots in an afternoon’s spree,!
most of them are my friends now. So bygones be bygones. Thankfully I had a slingshot at the time that broke hitting me in the face. I’m sure someone would have cut me in half back then had they accessed an assault rifle. One thing to own one another to be mature enough to own one.
plasticmonkey
Sounds like one helluva well-regulated militia!
painkiller
According to Small Arms Survey, there were approximately 393 million firearms in civilian possession in the United States as of 2017, or more than one per person.
Crime by firearms in blue states is exploding upwards.
There are approximately 280 million motor vehicles in the USA, and more deaths in motor vehicle accidents than deaths by gun homicide.
And there is no state in the US that prohibits young adults from driving automobiles.
Bobo
Guns don’t kill people, people do
Mr Kipling
Bobo...
That's true but having a gun makes it a whole lot easier.
Nosui
Sorry if I am missing something but from what age is “an adult under 21”? Is it 18? Or does this change mean children of any age can buy semi-autos?
If it is changing from 21 to 18, I don’t really see much of an impact… not supporting it though! No need for civilian guns in a modern society.