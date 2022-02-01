Newsletter Signup Register / Login
California Firefighter Shot
A Stockton Fire Department vehicle is parked at the location where a firefighter was shot while working a fire in Stockton, Calif., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.(Clifford Oto/The Stockton Record via AP)
world

California firefighter fatally shot while responding to fire

STOCKTON, Calif.

A veteran central California firefighter was fatally shot Monday when he and others responded to a report of a dumpster fire and authorities arrested a suspect, officials said.

Fire Capt. Vidal “Max” Fortuna was shot before dawn in the city of Stockton and died at a hospital, Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards told reporters.

Edwards said the death is his “worst nightmare” as a fire chief.

“My message to my firefighters is to be strong. My heart breaks with you but we will get through this," he said.

A 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and officers recovered a firearm, said interim Police Chief Jim Chraska. Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting, he said.

Fortuna, 47, had been a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children, Edwards said.

Dozens of police and fire department vehicles accompanied Fortuna's body from the hospital to the San Joaquin County coroner's office.

The flag at Stockton City Hall was lowered to half-staff in honor of Fortuna.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

