Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

California gunman who killed 5, including ex-wife, had recently divorced

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

A gunman who killed five people in Bakersfield, California, and then took his own life was recently divorced and may have forced his ex-wife to accompany him to a trucking business before shooting her and other victims, authorities said on Thursday.

Javier Casarez, 54, may have planned whom he was going to target in Wednesday evening's shooting spree, but his exact motive remains unclear, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood told a news conference.

Detectives had a lot of work to do investigating the incident, which unfolded over half an hour within an area of several city blocks, said the sheriff, who has called such mass shootings the "new normal" in the United States.

Last week, a gunman killed three people at a bank in downtown Cincinnati before he was shot to death by police.

"We're seeing this across the nation, people taking handguns and shooting people with more than one victim at a time," Youngblood said on Thursday, adding: "It's just something that I hope we don't become immune to."

The attack in Bakersfield, a community of 375,000 people about 90 miles (145 km) north of Los Angeles, began at a trucking business where Casarez showed up with his ex-wife, Petra Maribel Bolanos De Casarez, 45, police said.

It was unclear what Casarez did for a living, but there may have been some connection between his family and the trucking business, Youngblood said.

Casarez pulled out a .50-caliber handgun, a large weapon, and shot an employee, then fatally shot his wife, Youngblood said.

He then chased another man from the trucking company and fatally shot him in front of a nearby sports store.

His next stop was at a nearby house, where he killed a man and the victim's adult daughter, who may have tried to protect her father, Youngblood said. Casarez appears to have known that household, the sheriff said.

Casarez then commandeered a vehicle from a woman, taking the car without harming her or a child who was with her, Youngblood said.

"It made us believe the others (victims) were targeted for a specific reason," he said.

Casarez then drove into the parking lot of a friend's business, where a sheriff's deputy confronted him and he shot himself to death, Youngblood said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Nichieiyu Bathhouse

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

12 Breathtakingly Beautiful Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Parks and Gardens

Osaka Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Surviving the Enkai: How to Prepare for Japanese Drinking Culture at Work

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

5 Tips for Introducing Your Japanese Partner to Your Parents

GaijinPot Blog