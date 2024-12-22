 Japan Today
California man beheaded his 1-year-old son with a knife, authorities say

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of beheading his 1-year-old son, Northern California authorities said Saturday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies responding to an early morning family disturbance call found a woman outside a home who told deputies that her husband Andrey Demskiy, 28, assaulted her and her mother.

Deputies forced their way into the house in northern Sacramento County when they learned Demskiy was inside with the boy. As they took him into custody, they found a “severed child’s head” in the bedroom where Demskiy was detained.

Detectives said Demskiy used a knife to behead his son after his wife and mother-in-law left the house, according to the statement. He was in custody and ineligible for bail, and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The sheriff's department and the county public defenders office did not respond to emails seeking information on whether Demskiy had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

