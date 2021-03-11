Newsletter Signup Register / Login
California Murder Suspect Released
This 2018 photo released by the Long Beach Police Department shows murder suspect Steven Manzo, 23. Manzo was mistakenly released from custody in Southern California Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and remains large, authorities said. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)
world

California murder suspect mistakenly released from custody

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

A murder suspect was mistakenly released from custody in Southern California and remained at large Wednesday as prosecutors and two law enforcement agencies tried to deflect blame for the error.

Steven Manzo, 23, was charged with fatally shooting a man in Long Beach in 2018. Manzo was arrested a year ago and had been incarcerated since then.

Manzo was released from custody Tuesday afternoon and remained missing more than 24 hours later — when it still wasn't clear how he was freed and who is to blame.

Long Beach police say “we can certainly confirm the error was not on our end” and referred questions to the district attorney's office.

The sheriff's department, which processes inmates, insists deputies did not “erroneously” release the suspect because they received a so-called “order for release" from the court, indicating the case was dismissed.

“As such the Department complied with the court order and processed the individual for release,” the department said in a statement, telling reporters to contact Long Beach police or the DA's office.

The district attorney's office, however, said the case's prosecutor on Tuesday “became aware that the defendant had been released from custody and alerted law enforcement.”

Manzo was supposed to be in court Monday for a preliminary hearing for the case, but he was not transported to court from jail by the sheriff's department, according to the DA's office. Because the case's other defendants would not agree to a postponement, the prosecutor asked that the case be dismissed and immediately refiled with the same charges so the hearing could be held later.

Manzo was ordered held without bail and his new arraignment was scheduled for March 23. The other defendants pleaded not guilty, the district attorney's office said.

While court records show the new case with its refiled charges, jail records only indicate Manzo's release due to a dismissal of charges.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Hinamatsuri

GaijinPot Blog