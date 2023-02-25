Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

California serial killer suspected of slaying cellmate

0 Comments
DELANO, Calif

Convicted serial killer Ramon Escobar is suspected of killing his new cellmate Friday at a central California prison, authorities said.

Escobar, 51, shared a cell at North Kern State Prison in Delano with Juan Villanueva, whose death is being investigated as a homicide, said a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Villanueva, 53, was found unresponsive shortly before 9 a.m. and despite lifesaving efforts was pronounced dead a short time later at a prison treatment facility, the agency said.

Villanueva was serving a life sentence with a chance of parole for the aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 in Los Angeles County.

Escobar is suspected of killing Villanueva and has been placed in restricted housing pending an investigation, the agency said.

The Kern County coroner will determine the official cause of death, authorities said. Other details weren’t immediately provided.

Escobar was serving a life sentence without chance of parole after pleading guilty last year to killing five men and injuring seven others. He also pleaded guilty to killing his aunt and uncle in Houston, Texas, in 2018.

Prosecutors said Escobar fled Texas after killing his relatives and was homeless when he began attacking people in Los Angeles and Santa Monica over the course of about two weeks in September 2018.

Prosecutors said Escobar bludgeoned victims with bolt cutters or a baseball bat as they lay sleeping on streets or the beach. All but one were homeless.

Escobar arrived in prison custody last December. Villanueva arrived on Feb. 2, officials said.

Both men were housed in the Reception Center, which processes prisoners admitted from counties throughout California. Inmates can be held there for up to 90 days while it is determined where they should be placed within the state prison system.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Enjoy your life in Japan with Your Own Car!

Get your car loan by completing your application process online with Suruga Bank's auto loan service.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Japanese Art Through The Centuries

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Superfoods: Shichimi

Savvy Tokyo

Taikodani Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Hiruzen Kogen Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Japanese Artists Who Deserve Your Attention

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

5 Snow Day Trips From Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog