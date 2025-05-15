 Japan Today
world

Cambodia hosts China for their latest and largest joint military exercise

By SOPHENG CHEANG
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia

Cambodia’s armed forces on Wednesday launched their latest — and largest — Golden Dragon joint military exercise with China, with land, sea and air operations planned over the next two weeks.

The initial exercise was in 2016, marking deepening relations between Cambodia and China while Cambodia canceled similar exercises with the United States. Cambodian officials recently proposed reviving exercises with U.S. forces, after Washington in the past year has sent several high-ranking military and civilian officials in an effort to increase its influence.

Cambodia is China’s closest ally in Southeast Asia, while Beijing is Cambodia’s most important ally and benefactor, whose aid and investment have fueled Cambodia’s rapid growth in recent decades. Chinese President Xi Jinping made a state visit to Cambodia in April.

Beijing has helped fund an expansion of the Ream Naval Base on Cambodia’s southern coast, raising worries it could become a strategic outpost for the Chinese navy in the Gulf of Thailand. Cambodia has repeatedly denied any agreement granting China special privileges or the establishment of a foreign military base.

Cambodian leaders have said warships from all friendly countries are welcome to dock at its new pier, provided they comply with certain conditions. Two Japanese naval ships and one from Vietnam docked last month at the base, and a Chinese vessel arrived at Ream on Monday to take part in the exercises.

A Cambodian military statement said the theme of this year's exercises is joint counter-terrorism operations and humanitarian relief. Among the equipment the militaries will use are reconnaissance and attack drones, surgical robots and robot dogs.

This year's exercise is the biggest in the series.

“We conduct this exercise only to exchange experiences, strengthen our ability to defend ourselves and be able to participate in building peace in the region and the world,” Cambodian army spokesperson Gen. Thong Solimo told The Associated Press.

