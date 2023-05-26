Newsletter Signup Register / Login
About 40 crocodiles killed a Cambodian man on Friday after he fell into their enclosure on his family's reptile farm Photo: AFP
world

Cambodian killed by 40 crocodiles after falling in enclosure

0 Comments
PHNOM PENH

About 40 crocodiles killed a Cambodian man on Friday after he fell into their enclosure on his family's reptile farm, police said.

Luan Nam, 72, was trying to move a crocodile out of a cage where it had laid eggs when it grabbed the stick he was using as a goad and pulled him in.

The main group of reptiles then set about him, tearing his body to pieces and leaving the concrete enclosure at the farm in Siem Reap awash with blood.

"While he was chasing a crocodile out of an egg-laying cage, the crocodile attacked the stick, causing him to fall into the enclosure," Mey Savry, police chief of Siem Reap commune, told AFP.

"Then other crocodiles pounced, attacking him until he was dead," he said, adding that the remains of Luan Nam's body were covered with bite marks.

One of the man's arms was bitten off and swallowed by the crocodiles, he said.

Luan Nam was the president of the local crocodile farmers' association but his family may now sell his stock, after urging him for years to stop raising the reptiles, commune chief May Sameth told AFP.

A two-year-old girl was killed and eaten by crocodiles in 2019 when she wandered into her family's reptile farm in the same village, the police chief said.

There are a number of crocodile farms around Siem Reap, the gateway city to the famed ruins of Angkor Wat.

The reptiles are kept for their eggs, skins and meat as well as the trade in their young.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo

5 Rainy Day Play Ideas for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Shine On! Kids President Kimberly Forsythe Gives Back To Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shinryoku Season: A Time of New Life and New Green

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Historical Parks That Will Take You Back In Time

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Still Life

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet 4: June Mixer and Cocktail Hour

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Ichibata Electric Railway

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel