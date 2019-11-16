Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Cambodian National Police brief officials and rescuers during a search operation meeting for missing British tourist Amelia Bambridge on Koh Rong island Photo: Cambodian National Police/AFP
world

200 Cambodian soldiers, divers scour island for missing Brit tourist

0 Comments
PHNOM PENH

Cambodia deployed soldiers, police and divers to scour an island popular with backpackers after a British tourist went missing there four days ago, an official told AFP on Monday.

Nearly 200 members of the army, navy and police have fanned out across Koh Rong in southern Cambodia in an attempt to find Amelia Bambridge, who was last seen at a beach party around 3:30 a.m. on Oct 24.

"Divers are searching in the sea around Koh Rong while the others are scanning the jungle," said Kheang Phearun, a spokesman for the Preah Sihanouk provincial administration.

"We have not yet found the missing British woman."

British media reports said the 21-year-old had befriended other tourists, but the alarm was raised after she failed to check out of her hostel.

The mystery deepened after authorities said they found her bag and phone where she was last seen, a late-night hangout called Police Beach.

Bambridge's family have arrived in Cambodia and headed to the closest city, Sihanoukville, on Sunday night, Phearun added.

Located in the Gulf of Thailand, Koh Rong is a two-hour boat ride from the coast and draws budget travelers with its cheap guesthouses, beachside bars and idyllic beaches.

But it has also undergone development in recent years in keeping with a construction and casino boom in nearby Sihanoukville.

Cambodia has long been a stop for tourists traveling around Southeast Asia.

Though generally safe, crimes involving foreigners have grabbed headlines in the past. Last week, a Cambodian court charged three men with gang-raping a French tourist in the coastal province of Kampot after offering her a ride in their car.

In 2013, Kampot town was rocked by the discovery of a mutilated body of a 25-year-old Frenchwoman floating in a river.

A Belgian was charged with the alleged rape and murder of the woman, but released on bail due to a lack of evidence.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Theme Parks

Fuji-Q Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

5 Spine-Chillingly Scary Japanese Anime Characters

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan With No Japanese Required – Week 43, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #52: Pepper the Robot Freaks Out Twitterverse Singing Happy Birthday

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

5 Perfect Day Trip Spots To Visit In Ibaraki Prefecture This Fall

Savvy Tokyo