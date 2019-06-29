Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Cameroon opposition leader abducted in English-speaking area

0 Comments
By EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI
YAOUNDE, Cameroon

Gunmen have abducted the leader of Cameroon's main opposition party, John Fru Ndi, from his residence in the English-speaking northwestern town of Bamenda.

Nkedze Emilia, a senator of the Social Democratic Front party, said the armed men attacked Fru Ndi in his residence in the Ntarikon neighborhood Friday afternoon.

"They were heavily armed with weapons. When they got to his house, his guards resisted and one of them was shot on the leg," Nkedze said. "But our leader was forced into a car and taken to an unknown destination," he said, adding that the wounded guard is being treated in hospital.

Fru Ndi "has not been in good health for quite some time now and we are afraid," Nkedze said.

In April Fru Ndi was kidnapped as he was leading a delegation to a legislator from his party. Fru Ndi was abducted by members of Cameroon's separatist movment and was later released. His refused to pay a ransom for his freedom but he was released anyway. Fru Ndi said he asked the separatists to stop the killings.

The governor of Cameroon's North-West Region has confirmed the abduction.

"We are still discussing with his party to see what can be done immediately, but the military is at work," said governor Deben Tchoffo.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 26, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Careers

#KuToo: What Do Women in Japan Think About the Movement?

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Government Passes Law to Support Foreign Residents Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Cities

Tsuruoka

GaijinPot Travel

Mamas

5 More Baby-Friendly Cafes That You Don’t Want To Miss

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Lifestyle

How to Fight Against Climate Change Living in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka