Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Smoke from the Tantallon wildfire rises over houses in nearby Bedford
FILE PHOTO: Smoke from the Tantallon wildfire rises over houses in nearby Bedford, Nova Scotia, Canada, May 28, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Martyn/File Photo Photo: Reuters/ERIC MARTYN
world

Canada's military and U.S. firefighters to aid Nova Scotia's wildfire fight

0 Comments
By Steve Scherer
OTTAWA

Canada's government is sending the military to the Eastern province of Nova Scotia on Thursday to help tackle wildfires, and more U.S. firefighters will come to battle the early summer blazes, the minister responsible for emergencies said.

Nova Scotia is battling two large fires that are threatening communities on the outskirts of Halifax, the provincial capital. At the same time, the western province of Alberta has 61 wildfires, 16 of them out of control, officials said.

While Canada often sees wildfires in the summer, rarely has it seen so many so early, with incidents on both the East Coast and in the West at the same time. There are 211 wildfires burning across Canada, and 82 of those are out of control, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said.

"These conditions this early in the season are unprecedented," Blair told reporters. "Due to climate change, similar extreme weather events may continue to increase in both frequency and severity across our country."

Some 28,000 Canadians have been forced to flee their homes, officials said. Some 18,000 of the evacuees are in Nova Scotia, which is forecast to remain hot and dry on Thursday. There are wildfires burning in seven of Canada's 10 provinces.

The Canadian Armed Forces will provide both equipment and personnel to relieve firefighters "who have been working tirelessly around the clock to protect communities right across Nova Scotia," Blair said.

Earlier this month, the federal government sent the military to Alberta to help battle blazes there.

Canada is also receiving help from other countries. Some 800 firefighters have come from the United States, mostly to Alberta, with another 100 scheduled to arrive in Nova Scotia over the next five days, officials said.

Australia and New Zealand have sent some 224 firefighters, and South Africa is sending more than 200 in coming days, officials said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “Traditional Wedding”

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Book Cafes for Writers and Studying

GaijinPot Blog

Matcha and Melon Afternoon Teas For Summer In Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Kyomise Shopping District

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 29 – Jun. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Shinji

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Revving Up: The Japanese Grand Prix Delivers Thrills and Spills

GaijinPot Blog

Iya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Ichibata Electric Railway

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Medicine And Kanji To Know When You’re Sick

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

5 Glorious Hydrangea-Viewing Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo