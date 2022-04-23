Canada's oldest company gifts landmark store to Indigenous groups

Hudson's Bay Co. gifts one of its original department stores in Winnipeg -- similar to this one in Montreal lit up and decorated for Christmas in December 2019 -- to local Indigenous groups as part of economic reconciliation

Hudson's Bay Co, which traces its roots to Canada's early fur trade, on Friday gifted one of its grand former department stores to Indigenous groups as part of economic reconciliation.

"Today's announcement is more than just about a building. It's actually about rebuilding -- rebuilding trust, rebuilding landmarks, rebuilding relationships," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was on hand for the "historic" handover.

The Southern Chiefs' Organization (SCO), which represents 34 Anishinaabe and Dakota communities in Manitoba province that will now steward the building, said in a statement it marks an important move toward "economic and social reconciliation."

At a ceremony, SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels symbolically offered to HBC governor Richard Baker several beaver pelts and elk hides. In past centuries, these would be given by HBC to the British monarchy as a form of rent for the vast swath of western Canadian territory granted to HBC in 1670 that would later become part of Canada.

The ornate six-story Beaux Arts building is one of six original HBC department stores in Canada and takes up an entire city block in the heart of downtown Winnipeg, just two blocks from the Manitoba legislature.

Opened in 1926, during its heyday the store employed up to 2,000 people and was the centre of retail and cultural life in the Prairies region, boasting several restaurants, a beauty parlor, a post office, a library, and even an auditorium with its own orchestra.

HBC is the continent's oldest company, entwined with the colonization of British North America and Canada's early development.

But amid a changing retail landscape and increased competition from online sales, department stores like this one saw a decline in recent decades.

The 600,000-square-foot HBC building was finally shuttered in 2020.

This revitalization project, which is tentatively called Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn -– meaning "it is visible" in Anishinaabemowin –- will house 289 residential units to address what Chief Daniels called "a crisis and dire shortage of First Nations housing," for up to 500 people.

It will also offer on-site Indigenous meal and medical services, as well as spaces for youth groups and for artists, and house new offices of the Southern Chiefs' Organization.

