Carney meets Macron in Paris on first foreign visit as Canadian PM
French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney shake hands after a joint statement, at Elysee Palace, during Carney's first foreign visit as prime minister, in Paris, France March 17, 2025. Thomas Padilla/Pool via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Thomas Padilla
world

Canada's PM Carney in Europe to work with 'reliable allies'

1 Comment
By Michel Rose
PARIS/LONDON

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney said it was important to strengthen ties with "reliable allies" in Europe, as he met British and French leaders on his first overseas visit amid tensions with the United States.

Carney's decision to visit Paris and London instead of Washington, as is usual for Canadian leaders, comes after U.S. President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions with both Canada and Europe, and floated threats of annexing Canada.

"(It) is more important than ever for Canada to strengthen its ties with reliable allies like France," Carney said, ahead of a working lunch with President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, noting that Canada was "the most European of non-European countries."

The former Bank of England governor later arrived in London to meet King Charles, Canada's head of state, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Downing Street.

Carney, also a former head of the Bank of Canada, became the leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party this month by depicting himself as an outsider with a history of tackling crises.

The political novice argued that he was best placed to oversee trade negotiations with Trump, who is threatening additional tariffs that could cripple Canada's export-dependent economy.

During Carney's stop in Paris, Macron made a veiled reference to the U.S. president, saying Canada was a good example of a country that defends its national interests while being collaborative on the global scene.

"I think we both believe that fair trade that respects international rules is good for everyone's prosperity, and is certainly more effective than tariffs," Macron said.

After leaving France, Carney travelled to London where he met Charles, who has not hidden his support for Canada in recent weeks.

In February, the king issued a statement to mark the 60th anniversary of the national flag of Canada, describing it as "a symbol that never fails to elicit a sense of pride and admiration, as I recall with the deepest affection my many Canadian visits and friendships".

Trump has stunned allies and foes alike since he returned to the White House in January, imposing tariffs, ending the isolation of Moscow and even floating threats of annexation for Canada or the Danish territory of Greenland.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Excellent.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

