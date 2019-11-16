Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer has vowed to crack down on illegal border crossings if he becomes prime minister Photo: AFP/File
world

Canada's Tory leader vows crackdown on illegal border crossings

0 Comments
By Dave Chan
OTTAWA

Canadian Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said Wednesday he would crack down on illegal border crossings from the United States if he unseats Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Oct 21 elections.

"A new Conservative government will enforce the laws at our border, prioritize newcomers from the world's most dangerous countries and restore Canadians' faith in an immigration system that has served this country so well for so long," Scheer said at a popular unmarked crossing near Lacolle, Quebec.

More than 45,000 asylum seekers have crossed dense forests and farmers' fields on foot to reach Canada since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States in late 2016.

The surge has upset many who view it as skirting official immigration lines. On average, Canada welcomes 300,000 immigrants and refugees each year.

But Trudeau said there are no "shortcuts" in Canada's immigration system and everyone is treated the same.

"Everyone arriving in Canada goes through the same immigration system, a full, rigorous immigration system that is being applied," he said.

Scheer said he would hire more border guards and renegotiate with the U.S. to close a "loophole" in a so-called Safe Third Country Agreement that requires asylum seekers to file claims in the first of the two countries where they land, but exempts those arriving outside of road, rail or airport checkpoints.

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh said he would scrap the agreement to allow would-be refugees from the U.S. to make claims at regular border crossings.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Rugby World Cup

A Gourmet Guide to Yokohama West Gate

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Art & Design

Yokai (Monster) Street

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Starting Small: Tips For Creating A Sustainable Life in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Getting Screened For Breast Cancer in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

What Do Japanese People Think About Japan’s Return to Commercial Whaling?

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Jozankei Onsen

GaijinPot Travel