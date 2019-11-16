Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Canada's Trudeau, seeking to revive campaign, attacks rival in debate

0 Comments
By David Ljunggren and Kelsey Johnson
OTTAWA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, trying to revive his election campaign after the emergence of embarrassing photos, on Wednesday used a televised debate to accuse his main rival of seeking to reopen the debate on abortion.

Polls suggest Trudeau's left-leaning Liberals could lose power to the opposition Conservatives of Andrew Scheer on Oct 21 amid voter unhappiness with images of Trudeau in blackface as well as a number of other scandals.

Trudeau, speaking during a French-language debate in the province of Quebec, suggested Scheer would be open to reviving the debate on abortion. There are few restrictions on abortion in Canada and the Conservatives have traditionally steered clear of the topic, fearing they could alienate progressive voters.

"Do you - as a party leader, as a father and a husband-believe women should have a choice?" Trudeau asked Scheer, who repeated his position that he would not reopen the debate if he became prime minister.

The other two leaders in the debate hosted by private channel TVA - Jagmeet Singh of the left-leaning New Democrats and Yves-Francois Blanchet of the separatist Bloc Quebecois - also pressed Scheer on the issue.

"We are seeing that three of us are aligned on values, the values of Quebecers, and we have a fourth, a Conservative party that is not aligned ... on the rights of women," said Trudeau.

The exchange was the first between the leaders of the major parties since the blackface photos emerged last month, causing Trudeau him enormous embarrassment and temporarily derailing his campaign to retain power in the Oct 21 vote.

French is the predominant language in Quebec, Canada's second most populous province, which accounts for 78 of the 338 seats in the federal House of Commons.

The Liberals had been confident of adding to the 40 Quebec seats they won in 2015 but now face a challenge from the Conservatives as well as the Bloc, which wants independence for the province of 8.4 million.

Trudeau skated carefully when pressed about a Quebec law banning public employees from wearing religious symbols, saying while he opposed the measure he would not move to challenge it for the time being.

The leaders will hold a English-language debate on Oct 7 and another French-language session on Oct 10.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Theme Parks

Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Festivals

Katsunuma Grape Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Naoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

10 Places to Experience the Best of Autumn in Japan in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Chilling Halloween Drinks In Tokyo To Get You In A Spooky Mood

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Returning to Family Roots: Rumiko Obata on Leading Her Family Sake Brewery

Savvy Tokyo