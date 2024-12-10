Canada's Trudeau survives third no-confidence vote

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau swept to power in 2015 and has managed to hold on through two elections in 2019 and 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government on Monday survived a third vote of no confidence in as many months, brought by his main Tory rival.

The minority Liberal government got the support of the New Democratic Party (NDP), a small leftist faction once aligned with the ruling Liberals, to defeat the motion 180-152.

The text of the proposition echoed NDP leader Jagmeet Singh's own past criticisms of Trudeau since breaking off their partnership in late August, calling him "too weak, too selfish."

Neither Singh nor Trudeau were present for the vote.

The House of Commons has been deadlocked most of this fall session by an unprecedented two-month filibuster by the Conservatives.

But Speaker Greg Fergus, in a rare move, ordered a short break in the deadlock to allow for this and other possible confidence votes, and for lawmakers to vote on a key spending measure.

MPs are scheduled to vote Tuesday on the spending package, which includes funds for social services, disaster relief and support for Ukraine.

With a 20-point lead in polls, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has been itching for an election call since the NDP tore up its coalition agreement with the Liberals.

But the NDP and other opposition parties, whose support is needed to bring down the Liberals, have so far refused to side with the Conservatives.

Two no-confidence votes brought by the Tories in September and October failed when the NDP and the separatist Bloc Quebecois backed the Liberals.

In Canada's Westminster parliamentary system, a ruling party must hold the confidence of the House of Commons, which means maintaining support from a majority of members.

The Liberals currently have 153 seats, versus 119 for the Conservatives, 33 for the Bloc Quebecois, and the NDP's 25.

Trudeau swept to power in 2015 and has managed to hold on through two elections in 2019 and 2021.

