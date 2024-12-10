 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau swept to power in 2015 and has managed to hold on through two elections in 2019 and 2021 Image: AFP/File
world

Canada's Trudeau survives third no-confidence vote

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government on Monday survived a third vote of no confidence in as many months, brought by his main Tory rival.

The minority Liberal government got the support of the New Democratic Party (NDP), a small leftist faction once aligned with the ruling Liberals, to defeat the motion 180-152.

The text of the proposition echoed NDP leader Jagmeet Singh's own past criticisms of Trudeau since breaking off their partnership in late August, calling him "too weak, too selfish."

Neither Singh nor Trudeau were present for the vote.

The House of Commons has been deadlocked most of this fall session by an unprecedented two-month filibuster by the Conservatives.

But Speaker Greg Fergus, in a rare move, ordered a short break in the deadlock to allow for this and other possible confidence votes, and for lawmakers to vote on a key spending measure.

MPs are scheduled to vote Tuesday on the spending package, which includes funds for social services, disaster relief and support for Ukraine.

With a 20-point lead in polls, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has been itching for an election call since the NDP tore up its coalition agreement with the Liberals.

But the NDP and other opposition parties, whose support is needed to bring down the Liberals, have so far refused to side with the Conservatives.

Two no-confidence votes brought by the Tories in September and October failed when the NDP and the separatist Bloc Quebecois backed the Liberals.

In Canada's Westminster parliamentary system, a ruling party must hold the confidence of the House of Commons, which means maintaining support from a majority of members.

The Liberals currently have 153 seats, versus 119 for the Conservatives, 33 for the Bloc Quebecois, and the NDP's 25.

Trudeau swept to power in 2015 and has managed to hold on through two elections in 2019 and 2021.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Holiday Food in Japan from Major Chains

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Theme Parks For Christmas In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimono

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

From Christmas to New Year: Experience Japanese Tradition at Suigian

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Cosmetic Sets Perfect For Christmas Gifting

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Pet Adoption in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Onsen Day Trips in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

health

Undergoing Outpatient Surgery in Japan

Savvy Tokyo