 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Activists of the Dal Khalsa Sikh organisation, a pro-Khalistan group, stage a demonstration demanding justice for slain Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in September 2023 Image: AFP
world

3 arrested in Canada over killing of Sikh activist

0 Comments
VANCOUVER

Canadian police arrested three members of an alleged hit squad they believe was ordered by the Indian government to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver last year, local media reported Friday.

The killing ignited a diplomatic firestorm between Ottawa and New Delhi, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last September publicly linking Indian intelligence to Nijjar's death.

India dismissed the charges as "absurd" and responded furiously, briefly curbing visas for Canadians and forcing Ottawa to withdraw diplomats.

Canadian broadcaster CBC, citing documents submitted in a western Canadian court, said the three arrested men are faced with first degree murder and conspiracy charges. They are accused of being shooters, drivers and spotters on the day Nijjar was killed.

CBC said police were also investigating possible links to three more murders, including of an 11-year-old boy in Edmonton. Police are reportedly set to hold a press conference later Friday.

Nijjar, who immigrated to Canada in 1997 and became a Canadian citizen in 2015, advocated for a separate Sikh state carved out of India.

He was wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder.

In June last year he was shot dead by two masked assailants in the parking lot of a Sikh temple near the west coast city of Vancouver.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Overtourism in Japan and What It Means for Visitors

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Unique Character Shops in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Yasukuni Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

What Is The Average Salary in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

Shukkeien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2024: Golden Week

Savvy Tokyo