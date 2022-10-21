Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a climate change conference in Ottawa
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a climate change conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo Photo: Reuters/BLAIR GABLE
world

Canada bans new handgun sales in latest gun control action

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Regulations prohibiting the sale, purchase or transfer of handguns within Canada took effect on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, adding that the measure builds on earlier efforts banning handgun imports.

The handgun freeze was announced in May alongside proposed legislation that would implement the nation's strongest gun control measures in 40 years as part of Trudeau's plan to tackle gun violence, his office said.

"We have frozen the market for handguns in this country," Trudeau said at a news conference in Surrey, British Columbia, attended by family members of gun violence victims and other advocates.

"As we see gun violence continue to rise... we have an obligation to take action," Trudeau added. "Today our national handgun freeze is coming into force."

Friday's action stops people from buying, selling or transferring handguns within Canada, and prevents them from bringing newly acquired handguns into the country, according to the prime minister's office.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino called it the most significant action on gun violence in Canada in a generation.

Canada has stricter gun laws than the United States, but Canadians can own firearms with a license. Some firearms must also be registered.

Canada's gun homicide rate is a fraction of the United States' rate, 2020 data showed, but is still higher than other wealthy countries and has been rising, with handguns the main weapon used in the majority of firearm-related violent crimes between 2009 and 2020.

Trudeau's ruling Liberal government introduced bill C-21 to fight gun violence, and his office said Friday's action will help "keep Canadians safe" while the legislation is debated. In August, it banned imports until the law passes.

"We've got to get that law passed as quickly as possible," Mendicino said, speaking alongside Trudeau.

Under the executive action, any handgun applications submitted before Friday will still be processed, Trudeau's office said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Horror Films you HAVE to watch this Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Great Places to Go Glamping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘New Normal At The Office’

Savvy Tokyo

Great Spots For Autumn Cocktails In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Good Money, Better Job Opportunities in Japan for October

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Discover Monks, Mountains and More on the Japan Heritage Official Website

GaijinPot Blog

Soni Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

The Best Halloween Parties and Events for 2022

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-23

Savvy Tokyo