Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A fishing boat travels off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada in April 2017 Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

Canada bans Russian ships, fishing boats from ports, waters

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Ottawa announced Tuesday a ban on Russian ships and fishing boats from its internal waters and ports, the latest in a string of Canadian measures leveled against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the ban, following a similar move by Britain on Monday, would take effect later this week.

And he said he expects more countries to follow suit.

"This will have a significant economic impact on Russian boats or ships that are either owned or flagged by Russia," Alghabra told reporters in Ottawa.

"I know other countries are considering doing the same," he said.

Alghabra acknowledged that not many Russian vessels travel directly to Canada's ports, but said ships owned or flagged by Russia do transport goods from other countries to Canada's Atlantic shores.

Neither he nor the Transport Department had figures to immediately share with media on the exact number of ships that would be impacted.

Canada's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, announced Can$100 million (U.S.$80 million) in additional humanitarian assistance for Ukraine and its neighbors welcoming thousands fleeing the war.

That sum is on top of more than Can$700 million in previously announced aid and loans for Ukraine.

On Sunday, Ottawa also joined several European countries in closing its airspace to all Russian carriers and flights.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #167: Remote Work Ruins Valentine’s Day for Salarymen

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Things I Miss About Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo